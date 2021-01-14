WBGU-PBS will air two live broadcasts of Bowling Green State University hockey as the Falcons take on the Northern Michigan Wildcats this weekend. The games will air at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Viewers should check their television listing for specific channel number.
The game is the first set of two live hockey broadcasts the station will be airing this season. The second is planned for the weekend of Feb. 12 and 13 when the Falcons meet the Lake Superior State Lakers.
These live broadcasts give fans an added opportunity to watch the games as in person attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
WBGU-PBS is a PBS affiliate and partner of Bowling Green State University serving a 19-county region with award-winning programming and educational resources. For more information, visit www.wbgu.org.