COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: OCT 02 Buffalo at Bowling Green

Bowling Green’s Katelyn Meyer (11) spikes the ball against Buffalo’s Olivia DeBortoli (4) and Stacia Gollogly (10) during the first set of a match on October 2, 2021 at the Stroh Center.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green State University volleyball fans got to see the Falcons in action during an exhibition game against Division II Hillsdale College at the Stroh Center Saturday.

The 289 fans in attendance made noise, but BGSU 12th-year coach Danijela Tomic would like to see more fans get louder.

