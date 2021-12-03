The Bowling Green State University men’s rugby team will play the University of Tennessee on Saturday at noon for a national championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
BGSU is 10-1 headed into the championship game while Tennessee is 9-0.
BGSU won its 40th straight Mid American Conference Championship on Nov. 14 defeating Western Michigan 48-15.
Bowling Green has been a national finalist 20 times in its 53-year history.
The national match on Saturday will be streamed lived at https://www.therugbynetwork.com/; click on college rugby fall classic.