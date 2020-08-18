Jacob Washington, a graduate of George Washington Prep High School in Los Angeles, has received a scholarship to play for the Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball team.
Washington is 6-foot-8, 220 pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining.
After high school, Washington played one year at Los Angeles Harbor College, averaging 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on an average of 12 minutes of playing time per game.
He then played one season at Corritos College in Norwalk, California. He made 25 starts at Corritos and played in 30 games, averaging 10 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while playing as average of 22 minutes per game.