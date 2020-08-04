The 2020 edition of harness racing at the Wood County Fair finished with 12 races Tuesday.
The fastest mile of the day was recorded by Art McIlmurray driving Wanderer, a 10-year-old pacer. Wanderer finished in 1:59.3 in a non-winners of $5,000 in 2020. Also eligible were non-winners of $1,000 since June 15. Wanderer held on to win, pacing the last half mile in 1:00.2.
Timestrom, a 3-year-old colt trotter, driven by John Moody continued an impressive career going wire-to-wire in 2:02.4. It was the fourth win in six starts this year for Timestorm, who has won 16 of his 20 career starts.
In the second division for the 3-year-old trot, Petes Party Tools, with Cade McCown driving, had a strong race to finish in 2:05.4 for its second win of the year.
There were three divisions of the 3-year-old colt pacers.
Fireball Special, driven by Greg Bateson, made a good late move to earn its first career win in 2:04.2.
In the second division, Sweet Oliver, with Ed Hennessey driving, got to the front at the three-quarters mark and held on to win in 2:03.0. It was the fourth win in six starts this season for Sweet Oliver.
In the 12th race, Deletrius closed things out with a big finish in the last quarter mile to win in 2:02.2 with Moody driving.
There were four divisions of the 2-year-old pacers.
Rally Your Crew driven by Mcllmurray, made a big move and won going away in 2:02.2 with the last half mile in 1:00.0.
Rock N Republic, with Ronnie Gillespie driving, went wire-to-wire to record its first win of the year in 2:02.2.
Chris Presley then made a late move to get SM Ernest to the winner’s circle in 2:04.4.
Sixby Hanover won the fourth division in 2:03.2 with Eric Tharps Jr. driving. It was the second win of the season for Sixby Hanover.
There were two, 2-year-old colt trotting races.
Franky Bee with Pierce Henry driving held on to earn its first career win in 2:08.0.
Omyheart, driven by McCown went wire-to-wire to win in 2:06.1. It was the third victory in four starts for Omyheart this year.
There were six Wood County owned horses in races on Tuesday.
Mclover Boy, co-owned by Michael Creps of Perrysburg, finished second in a division of the 3-year-old colt pacers.
John Konesky III and Patrick Konesky of Bowling Green finished fifth with Don’t Take My Keys in a division of the 2-year-old colt trot and fifth in a division of the 3-year-old colt trot with Onemorebrosif.
Michael Lee of Rudolph finished fifth with Watch N See in a division of the 3-year-old colt pace.
Mike R. Brown of Bowling Green was fifth with Shark In The Bay in the non-winners pace.
Rob Allums Jr. of Bowling Green was eighth with Silver Wings in the non-winners pace.