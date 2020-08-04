2020 Harness Racing

Art McIlmurray (far left), driving Wanderer, Rod Allums Jr. driving Silver Wings (center), and Kim Pluta driving Bearly Behavin complete their first lap of the ninth race at the Wood County Fairgrounds Tuesday.

 Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Sentinel-Tribune

The 2020 edition of harness racing at the Wood County Fair finished with 12 races Tuesday.

The fastest mile of the day was recorded by Art McIlmurray driving Wanderer, a 10-year-old pacer. Wanderer finished in 1:59.3 in a non-winners of $5,000 in 2020. Also eligible were non-winners of $1,000 since June 15. Wanderer held on to win, pacing the last half mile in 1:00.2.

Timestrom, a 3-year-old colt trotter, driven by John Moody continued an impressive career going wire-to-wire in 2:02.4. It was the fourth win in six starts this year for Timestorm, who has won 16 of his 20 career starts.

In the second division for the 3-year-old trot, Petes Party Tools, with Cade McCown driving, had a strong race to finish in 2:05.4 for its second win of the year.

There were three divisions of the 3-year-old colt pacers.

Fireball Special, driven by Greg Bateson, made a good late move to earn its first career win in 2:04.2.

In the second division, Sweet Oliver, with Ed Hennessey driving, got to the front at the three-quarters mark and held on to win in 2:03.0. It was the fourth win in six starts this season for Sweet Oliver.

In the 12th race, Deletrius closed things out with a big finish in the last quarter mile to win in 2:02.2 with Moody driving.

There were four divisions of the 2-year-old pacers.

Rally Your Crew driven by Mcllmurray, made a big move and won going away in 2:02.2 with the last half mile in 1:00.0.

Rock N Republic, with Ronnie Gillespie driving, went wire-to-wire to record its first win of the year in 2:02.2.

Chris Presley then made a late move to get SM Ernest to the winner’s circle in 2:04.4.

Sixby Hanover won the fourth division in 2:03.2 with Eric Tharps Jr. driving. It was the second win of the season for Sixby Hanover.

There were two, 2-year-old colt trotting races.

Franky Bee with Pierce Henry driving held on to earn its first career win in 2:08.0.

Omyheart, driven by McCown went wire-to-wire to win in 2:06.1. It was the third victory in four starts for Omyheart this year.

There were six Wood County owned horses in races on Tuesday.

Mclover Boy, co-owned by Michael Creps of Perrysburg, finished second in a division of the 3-year-old colt pacers.

John Konesky III and Patrick Konesky of Bowling Green finished fifth with Don’t Take My Keys in a division of the 2-year-old colt trot and fifth in a division of the 3-year-old colt trot with Onemorebrosif.

Michael Lee of Rudolph finished fifth with Watch N See in a division of the 3-year-old colt pace.

Mike R. Brown of Bowling Green was fifth with Shark In The Bay in the non-winners pace.

Rob Allums Jr. of Bowling Green was eighth with Silver Wings in the non-winners pace.

