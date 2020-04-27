Bowling Green State University women’s soccer coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons have added seven newcomers to the squad for the coming year.
Five individuals – Lacee Bethea (Lexington, Ohio), Maya Dean (Traverse City, Mich.), Emily Martin (Saratoga Springs, Utah), Riley Moore (Linden, Mich.) and Emma Richardson (St. Albert, Alberta, Canada) – signed National Letters of Intent to join in the 2020-21 academic year.
Additionally, Madison Alberty (North Royalton, Ohio) and Emilie Gardner (Whitehouse, Ohio) recently signed grants in aid to join the BGSU program this fall.
Gardner attends Anthony Wayne High School, where she earned three letters for coach Lori Williams, a BGSU graduate.
She was named to the OSSCA All-Ohio First Team as a senior, and also was named to the USC All-Region Team and helped the Generals to a 50-5-6 record in her three years, including a 22-1-0 mark and a trip to the state championship match in her senior season. The Generals captured the Northern Lakes League title and won sectional championships in all three seasons.
She was named to the All-NLL First Team in her last two years after earning second-team honors as a sophomore. Gardner is a two-time all-district first-team member, she was named both the NLL co-Player of the Year and the District P-O-Y in 2019.
“I chose to attend BGSU because of the culture and family environment that surrounds the program. Not only is BGSU a place where I can grow as a player, but more importantly as a person, too,” she said.
Gardner is an extremely athletic defender that will provide great depth to our team’s defensive unit, Gardner said.
“Emilie had a standout high-school career at Anthony Wayne, leading her team to the Ohio D-I State Championship game in 2019. Emilie played for Pacesetter Soccer Club in Toledo where her current team have been the Ohio North State Champions the last three years. Emilie is a fantastic young lady that will be a great fit with our team culture at BGSU,” he said.
BGSU has won both the MAC regular-season and tournament titles in each of the last two seasons. The 2019 Falcons went 14-6-3 overall, tying the school record for wins for the second-straight season. BGSU was 10-1-0 in MAC regular-season play, tying the school record for conference wins, and the Falcons have become the first program in MAC history to win 10 league matches in back-to-back seasons.
The Falcons scored a school-record 46 goals in 2019, en route to the second league regular-season title and the fourth MAC Tournament crown in program history. Over the last three seasons, the Falcons are 41-18-7 overall, 26-6-1 in MAC regular-season matches and 32-7-3 in all games vs. conference foes.