CLEVELAND (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, Alek Thomas had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night to stop a four-game losing streak.

Carson Kelly hit a solo homer, had three hits and scored two runs for Arizona, which never trailed in winning at Progressive Field for the first time since Aug. 13, 2014.

