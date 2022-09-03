HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: SEP 02 St. John's Jesuit at Perrysburg

Perrysburg senior running back Connor Walendzak (2) carries the ball during the first quarter of a game on September 2, 2022 at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg, Ohio. Perrysburg defeated St. John's Jesuit 48-41 in overtime.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — It came down to the play of Perrysburg 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior Connor Walendzak on both sides of the ball Friday night on Widdel Field.

First, Walendzak ran for the winning seven-yard touchdown in overtime to give the Yellow Jackets a one touchdown lead over visiting St. John’s.

0
0
0
0
0