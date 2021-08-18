Josh Wade comes to Bowling Green for his first head coaching job after seven years coaching in Texas.
He is an Ohio native who was a standout running back and linebacker at Little Miami High School in Morrow, near Cincinnati, and then played linebacker four years at Defiance College.
He is glad to be back in Ohio and has also taken a job teaching social studies at Bowling Green High School.
“I love it. The kids are awesome. Everybody I have met so far is awesome and it is great place to be. My family and I are excited. There is a lot more to do here than where we were in a small Texas town,” Wade said.
Wade hopes to build on the Bobcats’ success last year, which led them to a 6-1 record and runner-up finish in the Northern Lakes League.
Overall, BG finished 7-2, and Wade does not expect a letdown. The first-year BG coach plans to employ a flex-bone offense and 4-3 defense.
“Every year we expect to be at the top of the NLL. It is the NLL — every year is competitive,” Wade said. “We know that it is a great league filled with great players and coaches, but our expectation does not change.
“We believe in what we do, and our kids pride themselves on that,” Wade continued.
If there is one issue Wade is concerned about, it is depth.
“It is football, so I think you always want more depth in case somebody goes down,” Wade said.
Wade has 15 lettermen returning, including three seniors — running back/linebacker Marcus Hammer, offensive/defensive lineman Michael Boblitt and kicker Ethan Warns.
Key juniors returning include quarterback/defensive back Kadin Shank, wide receiver/linebacker Evan Brandt and offensive/defensive lineman Dominick Burch.
Bobbitt was a third team All-NLL offensive lineman and Warner a second team kicker last year. Wade hopes the experience his players got last year will pay off.
“Experience is a big thing for every single one of those guys that are coming back. They will impact this team in a positive way and lead by example to our newcomers,” Wade said.
Wade says the commitment made by top offensive skilled players, Shank, Hammer and Brandt should help the offense gel.
“These three made a commitment to this team and weight program during the summer,” Wade said. “They have shown on a daily basis that they have a great attitude, they give 100 percent effort, and they have fun while going through everything.”
Wade expects the defense to be led by Boblitt, Burch and Justin Becker.
“These three have stood out during our time in the weight room and field this summer,” Wade said.
Wade says Becker has demonstrated the most improvement heading into through summer.
“He made a commitment to the weight room and cares about his teammates,” Wade said. “Sometimes I call him ‘Coach Becker’ because he knows what is going on with everybody on every play.”
Other top defensive players include linebackers Andrew Kisor and Michael Kisor and defensive ends Ashton Studer and A.J. Clemmens.
“The Kisors fly around and will tackle anything they see. Ashton and A.J. are lengthy individuals that will give us some size at our defensive end positions,” Wade said.
There are others who are showing what they can do for the Bobcats, Wade said.
“We look for Reece Rath, Casey Moore, and Peyton Holan to impact our football team this year,” Wade said. “We expect them to contribute and be a big part of our team because they stand out whenever we do anything. These guys are always competing.”