Cardinals Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

 Aaron Doster

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto, Donovan Solano and Jonathan India homered, Tyler Naquin drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds opened the second half of the season with a 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle when he was hit by Goldschmidt's foul tip in the first inning. He exited after being unable to make a throw on Goldschmidt's chopper between the plate and mound.

