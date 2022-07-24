Cardinals Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

 Aaron Doster

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer to back Tyler Mahle's sharp return from injury, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Sunday.

The last-place Reds overcame Paul Goldschmidt's two opposite-field homers to take two of three in the series. They've won eight of their last 12 games.

0
0
0
0
0