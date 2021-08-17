For the past 25 years the National Tractor Pulling Championships has invited Make-A-Wish families and staff to attend their pull.
Families come ready to watch and listen and leave exhilarated and exhausted. Volunteers run the stadium with collection buckets and the generous pullers, patrons and “blue shirts” fill the buckets with cash. All of this money goes directly to area wish children waiting for their wishes to be granted.
The highlight for many wish families is the Saturday afternoon auction. The pullers and vendors, donate items for auction and everyone gets involved.
In 2019, the auction alone raised $124,000 and with running the stands, T-shirt sales and general donations $190,002 went directly to Make-A-Wish after expenses. That allowed for 24 area children to have their wish granted.
This summer will be the 25th year of the partnership and will most likely push the total donations to over $1 million.
THE CHRIS GREICIUS AWARD
The award is named after Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy whose wish to be a police officer inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish in 1980.
The Chris Greicius Award for 2019 went to the Blue Shirts of the National Tractor Pulling Championships.
This honor is given to those whose giving level reaches over $1 million. The National Tractor Pulling Championships Blue Shirts are the working soul of this organization. This group works tirelessly to ensure that the pull runs smoothly, the fans are happy and that the pullers are pulling.
Over the past 26 years, they have made a “weekend home” for Make-A-Wish and our Make-A-Wish families. They invite wish kids to experience a day of excitement, fun and fellowship. Their generosity has allowed the group to raise over $1 million from this annual “3rd weekend in August Extravaganza.” On average, that allows the group to grant more than 20 wishes per year.
On Sept. 26, 2019 the NTPC Directors were invited to the Make-A-Wish Evening of Excellence awards in Lewis Center. This is a national year-end celebration recognizing achievement over the past year for the Ohio/Indiana and Kentucky chapter.
The Blue Shirts of the NWOTPA were honored with the 2019 Reach for the Stars award, given to one person/organization who exemplified the art of giving and exceeded expectations for money raised and gifts granted to Make-A-Wish children for a chapter.
Over $403,000 was raised in 2019 alone and $1.4 Million in the history of the partnership.
“We are blown away by the generosity of the pullers and fans who attended the National Tractor PullingChampionships,” said Make-A-Wish OKI Chief Advancement Officer John Carreon. “They have some of the biggest hearts we’ve ever seen and care so deeply for our mission. Thanks to them, dozens of local children’s wishes are coming true.”
Every summer, 65,000 people come out for the largest truck and tractor pull in the world.
“We love helping this organization and are just so very proud of the sponsors, the pullers and the fans that give to this,” said National Tractor Pulling Championships President Mike Erford. “We’re well over that million-dollar fundraising benchmark and that’s an amazing feat.”
The 2019 event honored legendary puller, Larry Koester, a long-time supporter of Make-A-Wish OKI. Koester helped make countless wishes come true and was a three-time Grand National champion in the Modified Mini division. Koester passed away at a pull in July 2019.
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.
There are currently more than 120 children in Northwest Ohio who are awaiting their wish. For more details on how to get engaged with our chapter, visit www.oki.wish.org or follow on social media.