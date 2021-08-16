TOLEDO — The Solheim Cup take place at Inverness Club from Aug. 31-Sept. 6. The top 12 female golfers from the U.S. and Europe are eligible to receive one of the most coveted trophies in women’s professional golf.
The Solheim Cup is a biennial trans-Atlantic golf tournament for professional women golfers consisting of teams from the United States and Europe. The tournament is named after Karsten Solheim, the founder of Karsten Manufacturing Corporation, which makes PING golf equipment.
Volunteers are needed.
The $175 volunteer package includes the following:
One weekly grounds ticket valid Tuesday through Monday (valued at $175)
One practice round ticket valid Tuesday through Friday (valued at $180)
Solheim Cup Cutter & Buck polo
Solheim Cup Cutter & Buck jacket
Solheim Cup headwear
Solheim Cup drawstring bag
Solheim Cup aluminum water bottle
Solheim Cup commemorative pin
Complimentary parking
Access to volunteer hospitality
Access to the volunteer party
Option to purchase discounted Solheim Pavilion tickets (valued at $385)
Contact Heather Warga at hwarga@marathonclassic.com with any questions about registering as a Solheim Cup volunteer, or visit Volunteers | Solheim Cup (solheimcupusa.com)
The Solheim Cup opening ceremony celebration begins at 2 p.m. on Sept. 3 in downtown Toledo with local bands and activities. Three-time Grammy Award winner Gwen Stefani will close out the celebration with a concert at 8:30 p.m.