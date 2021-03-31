Bowling Green Head Volleyball Coach Danijela Tomic has been named the MAC Coach of the Year Award, her second over her tenure at the helm of the Falcons.
The Mid-American Conference announced the honors on Wednesday for the 2020-21 volleyball season.
Bowling Green saw three student-athletes named to All-MAC teams as well as two individual awards. Petra Indrova and Katelyn Meyer both made First Team All-MAC while Hanna Laube was named Second Team All-MAC and the MAC Co-Setter of the Year.
Tomic and the Falcons captured the MAC Regular Season Championship for the third time in the last four seasons, gaining the first seed in the MAC Tournament as well as hosting rights for the tournament. They began the season with an 18-match win streak that set the record for most wins to begin a season in BGSU Athletic department history in addition to breaking the program record for most consecutive wins.
For Tomic, this is her second time being the MAC Coach of the Year after being named in 2017 as well.
Indrova served as a six-rotation player, being in the top five statistically for multiple categories. Indrova led the team in points per set with a mark of 4.19, also ranked fourth in the MAC, while registering 10 double-doubles over the course of the 21 matches played. She also averaged 3.57 kills per set and 2.77 digs per set while being named the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week once this year. This is Indrova’s first All-MAC recognition.
Meyer logged a career-best .244 hitting percentage while leading the team in kills and averaging 3.79 kills per set, the fourth best mark in the MAC. Meyer’s 292 kills currently sits tied for 27th in the nation for total kills this season while she also surpassed 1,000 career kills. During the season, Meyer was named the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week on two different occasions. This also marks her third time in her three-season career being named to the First Team All-MAC after being named in both 2018 and 2019 as well.
Laube worked to be named to the Second Team All-MAC while also being the MAC Co-Setter of the Year, sharing the award with Western Michigan’s Logan Case. Laube is the first Falcon in program history to be named the MAC Setter of the Year. The recognitions come after Laube logged 11.40 assists per set, the 12th best mark in the nation, and was named the MAC East Setter of the Week four times over the course of the season. Laube also paced Bowling Green’s attack to a .246 hitting percentage as well as multiple MAC East Offensive Player of the Week awards. This is Laube’s first All-MAC recognition.
The Falcons return to the court this weekend to host the MAC Tournament at the Stroh Center. The first match is set for Friday between the Falcons and the Miami RedHawks with a 4:30 p.m. start and will be available to stream on ESPN+ with live stats and radio links being available at BGSUFalcons.com.