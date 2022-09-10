BGSU Men's Soccer Michigan State

Michigan State's Efosa Emovon (8) jumps over BG's Joey Akpunonu during a play Friday night.

 Photo b J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

In front of 1,605 fans at Cochrane Soccer Stadium Friday, Bowling Green State University outshot Michigan State, 27-10, including a 13-2 advantage in the opening half, but played to a 1-1 draw.

It is the second time in as many matches that BGSU controlled the match for nearly all 90 minutes against a Big Ten Conference foe. But, for the second time in as many matches, the Falcons came away with a draw.

0
0
1
0
0