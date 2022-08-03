Obit Scully Baseball

In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94.

Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, the team announced after being informed by family members. No cause of death was provided.

0
0
0
0
0