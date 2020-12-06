TONTOGANY — The Evergreen High School girls’ basketball team came to Otsego Saturday and walked away with a 56-43 road victory.
The Otsego defense allowed 35 points by the Vikings in the first half. The score read 45-43 Evergreen before the Vikings went on a 11-0 run in the final six minutes closing out the contest.
“Evergreen’s a good team. They’re coached really well. They’re always tough and a good team. We battled. It was just a run in the second half that made the difference,” Otsego head coach Eric Simon said.
The run consisted of six trips to the free throw line, going 9-for-11. Macy Chamberlin’s and-1 score was the only non-free throw of the fourth quarter for the Vikings.
In the first half, Evergreen hit four triples, some of which contributed to a 14-2 run by the Vikings in the second quarter. The Knights led 19-17 until a Sydney Woodring free throw sparked the run. Thirty seconds later, Bekah Bowser hit a three, and Evergreen never looked back.
“I knew they would hit [shots]. We had to make some adjustments, and do some things to speed the game up defensively,” Simon said.
Otsego’s struggle was perhaps no more apparent than in the rebounding game, where the Knights gave the Vikings multiple second chance opportunities.
“I’ll tell you, our biggest weakness was rebounds. I honestly though we gave them way too many opportunities, second, third chances. When they did miss, which wasn’t often, it seemed like they got a rebound and another opportunity,” Simon said.
The one bright spot for Otsego on the afternoon was senior post player Ellie Roberts, who finished as the leading scorer and rebounder with 16 points and eight rebounds.
“She had a good game. Sometimes with her height, you’ve got to shoot over the top. They did a good job of doubling her on the catch. She just needs to turn around and shoot,” Simon said.
“But her effort is there and she’s a great leader. We all need to get better, that’s all.”
Behind Roberts in scoring was senior guard Maddie Berry, who finished with 10 points, all coming in the first half.
“High energy, great job. Just absolutely great job,” Simon said of Berry’s game.
“She was getting to the basket early. She’s a kid who hasn’t played a lot of varsity, but she has confidence in knocking down shots. You can see the confidence is growing. At the end of last year, she wasn’t even taking those shots.”
Evergreen began the first two minutes of the fourth quarter holding the ball at the top of the arc, intending to drain the clock.
“When they started playing keep-away, I loved it, because I thought it played into our hand. If we make plays, it’s a game,” Simon said.
Otsego responded by playing close defense and forcing turnovers, one of which resulted in a Ellie Roberts transition bucket to make the score 45-43, but the Vikings responded with an 11-0 run to finish.
The Knights drop to 1-1 on the year, and will prepare for a trip to Lake on Tuesday.