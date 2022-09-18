DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 11-5 on Sunday.

Eloy Jiménez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jiménez finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs.

