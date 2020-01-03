Varsity cross country coach opening

Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross Country coach and assistant varsity track coach.
Applicants should download an application form from the school web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications.
Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 9:39 am
Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross Country coach and assistant varsity track coach.
Applicants should download an application form from the school web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications.
Posted in Sports, High School Sports on Friday, January 3, 2020 9:39 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]