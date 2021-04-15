PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg softball defeated Bowling Green High School 7-5 at home Wednesday in a thriller that ended in a walk-off grand slam by sophomore Lexi Vaillant.
The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 5-2, 2-0 NLL, while the Bobcats fall to 6-5, 1-1 NLL.
“I’m just so proud of the girls. We talk about responding, we talk about not letting it just be what happens to us but figuring out how to respond. When you get a couple of runners on and you have a chance to get some runners home you have to capitalize on that and that’s what we did. Lexi had a big hit to win the game for us,” Perrysburg head coach Ryan DeMars said.
The Bobcats were in control for virtually the whole game, holding a lead from the bottom of the third inning all the way until the bottom of the sixth.
“This one is a heartbreaker, because we had that game,” BGHS head coach Shawn Watson said. “We won that game, we outplayed them.”
The Bobcats stuck first with senior leadoff hitter Michaela Boston getting on first base via an error and being driven in by a double from senior Brooke Mannin.
Perrysburg tied the game at one in the bottom of the second inning with a triple by freshman Jess Miller followed by a Vaillant groundout to move Miller across home plate.
But after another error by the Yellow Jackets in the top of the third, followed by a Mercedes Richter single and a two RBI double by Mackenna Fry, the Bobcats took back the lead 3-1.
That is where the score stayed until the bottom of the fifth as both pitchers, sophomore Meghan Kramp for BGHS and freshman Maison Gerrard, started to settle in.
Kramp went four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits. Gerrard would go the entire game, giving up five runs, none of them earned, on seven hits in the game.
“Overall she (Gerrard) did a really good job. Yeah she gave up a couple of hits, but the defense also let her down a couple of times. There were a couple of miscues but I thought she did a really good job. She’s a freshman who is learning to pitch at the varsity level in the NLL and that is a tough thing to do,” DeMars said.
In the bottom of the fifth, Watson opted to switch pitchers to junior Katelyn Ziems, who found herself in trouble right away.
That was the Bobcats’ gameplan, Watson said.
“We didn’t want to have them a third time seeing the same pitcher. We knew they could hit,” he said.
She walked the first batter she faced in Pittsburgh softball commit Kylie Griggs. After Griggs stole second, the senior came around to score on an RBI single from senior Emily O’Connell.
O’Connell got to second base, and then in a pressure situation only up 3-2, first baseman Carysa Johnson made a nice snag on a line shot at her down the baseline. That saved a run and helped Ziems strand that runner on second to hold a 3-2 lead heading into the sixth.
The Bobcats were held quiet in the top of the sixth and headed to the bottom looking to hold on to their 3-2 lead. After a leadoff double from Miller to begin the inning, it seemed like Ziems might be able to wriggle her way out of trouble again, as she had Miller on third with two outs.
But a single by freshman Ella Leonard tied things up at three.
The Bobcats responded with a leadoff double from freshman Sammie Trimpey. An error by left fielder Leonard gave the Bobcats runners on second and third with no outs.
BGHS cashed in, first with an RBI single from Richter, then with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Fry that gave the Bobcats a 5-3 lead.
Things started out well for Ziems in the circle as she was able to get a groundout. But after back-to-back singles from O’Connell and senior Hannah Hoverman, the Yellow Jackets were in business. The Bobcats nailed O’Connell going to third on fielder’s choice for the second out of the inning.
They needed one more out to walk away with the league victory.
The next batter reached first base via an error that ended up being fatal.
“Errors will kill you and that is exactly what just happened. We let a ball in left field drop, but it is little mistakes. Little mistakes will kill us, every loss we have had this season is because of little mistakes,” Watson said.
After that it was Vaillant’s turn and with two outs, she won the game for the Yellow Jackets with one swing.
“It just shows that this team doesn’t want to quit. That they are going to keep after it until the final out. They are going to keep believing that they have a chance and they are going to keep going up there, taking their hacks at it and just giving ourselves an opportunity,” DeMars said.
The Yellow Jackets were led at the plate by Vaillant who went 1-for-5 on the day but with one swing of the bat drove in four RBIs. She ended with five RBIs. O’Connell and Leonard had the other two RBIs for Perrysburg.
For Bowling Green, Fry went 1-for-3 but drove in three runs. Richter and Mannin were the only two on the team that had a multi-hit performance as Richter went 2-for-3 and Manning went 2-for-4. Both also drove in a runner.
Both teams will be back in action at 5 p.m. on Friday. For the Bobcats it’s a home matchup with Maumee. The Yellow Jackets will take on Anthony Wayne on the road.