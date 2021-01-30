Bowling Green’s men missed their first 14 shots Saturday in a home game at the Stroh Center against arch-rival Toledo.
The Falcons did recover for 46 seconds in the first half to hold a 24-23 lead on a 3-pointer by Trey Diggs with 6:33 remaining in the half.
The Rockets were in charge the rest of the way taking a 40-28 lead at the half on the way to an 84-66 victory.
The Falcons are 10-7 overall and 6-5 in the Mid-American Conference, losing five of their last six games. Toledo is 15-4, 10-1.
“They are in first place for a reason,” BG head coach Michael Huger said about Toledo. “They did a great job in moving the ball and sharing the ball. They made their runs and we couldn’t stop the runs and that was the difference.
“Everything can be fixed,” Huger added. “I think this is one thing that can be fixed. It’s in our control to fix it. We just have to work harder and do it better. That’s what it is on the defensive end. … Right now, we are not playing well and we have to figure out why.”
Toledo had seven players score in double figures with Spencer Littleson leading the way with 19 points. The Rockets’ five starters scored 64 points.
As for the Falcons, the four players off the bench scored 35 points compared to 31 points for the five starters. Diggs led the way with 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers and Josiah Fulcher added 12 points.
Justin Turner led the starters with 11 points as Toledo played strong defense against him. Turner was 5-of-18 overall, including 0-of-5 on 3-pointers.
The Falcons did get 78 shots compared to 65 for the Rockets. But BG made only 20 2-pointers and eight triples, shooting 35.9% overall and 22.2% on 3-pointers.
Meanwhile Toledo shot 50.8% overall from the field with 31.3% on 3-pointers.
“We just need to try to get back to our real identity. We know we are a top-level team in the conference. We obviously are not playing like it right now,” Diggs said. “We just need to attack one game at a time. Hopefully we can get a win at Eastern (Michigan) and bounce back.
“I think it’s just making sure everyone knows that they are here for a reason,” Diggs added about finding the winning column. “Everyone knows what we have to do, it’s just a matter of doing it.”
NOTES: Fulcher led BG with nine rebounds and Cam Young added 7 as the four substitutes had 21 rebounds to 19 for the starters … Turner now needs five points to become the all-time leading scoring for the Falcons by passing Anthony Stacey’s 1,938 points … The Falcons play at Eastern Michigan on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. start.
TOLEDO 84, BGSU 66
TOLED
Millner Jr., 5-1—11; Jackson, 5-1-2—15; Rollins, 4-1-0—11; Littleson, 2-5-0—19; Shumate, 2-1-1—8; Acunzo, 2—1-3—10; Saunders, 3-1-1—10; Maranka, 0-0—0; Williams, 0-0—2; Komagum, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 23=10-8—84.
BGSU
J. Turner, 5-1—11; Plowden, 3-1-0—9; Metheny, 3-1-0—9; Washington, 0-0—0; Fields, 1-0—2; Young, 2-0—4; Fulcher, 4-1-1—12; Diggs, 1-5-0—17; C. Turner, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 20-8-2—66.