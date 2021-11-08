It does not get more personal than dating a woman who attends your rival school.
Bowling Green State University quarterback Matt McDonald knows his girlfriend will be cheering for him, even though she goes to that other school up north.
His girlfriend is a varsity student-athlete at the University of Toledo.
“My girlfriend goes to Toledo and plays softball, but she is going to cheer for us this week. She better,” McDonald said. “It’s 21st century, how most people meet — we met through Instagram and then hung around and began hanging around ever since.
“She comes to visit me, sometimes, and she’s wearing Toledo gear and I get mad at her for doing that. (I’d say) ‘You can’t do that around here.’
“But I gave her a lot of gear that she has, too, so it’s kind of funny. We always joke about it. At her games, I will support her.”
But McDonald knows Wednesday’s Interstate 75 rivalry between two schools 25 miles apart is a serious deal.
“This is one of those higher caliber games that means a little bit more than the rest of them,” McDonald said.
“This game means a lot in this town and in Toledo, also, and I learned that when I got here. It means a lot and we want to do everything we can to bring it home this year.”
McDonald completed eight of his first 11 passes and finished 13-of-19 passing for 263 yards and no interceptions with a career-high four passing touchdowns in the Oct. 30 win over Buffalo.
Meanwhile senior right tackle Jordan Murphy will be working on his trademark mullet, with a little help from redshirt freshman tight end Levi Gazarek, who hails from North Baltimore.
You must picture the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Gazarek making sure that the mullet on the head of the 6-4, 290-pound Murphy is cut to perfection.
“A good mullet you have to take good care of it,” Murphy said. “You have to condition it. You have to shampoo. It is important, you know. You have to just let it blow in the wind.
“Actually, Levi Gazarek cut my hair last time and he did a pretty good job. He loves doing it and he’s pretty good at it.”
Murphy, who hails from Columbiana, Ohio (Crestview High School), has also found he has to be the leader of a young offensive line. That means getting blocking techniques right.
“There is a lot of technique involved. I think your footwork is important. Obviously, strength is important,” Murphy said. “For our young guys who may be straight out of high school, strength is something that comes as you play and as you work out.
“So those are things, if you really want strength, you have to work on your technique. If you are good on your strength but you know your technique is not improved, then you are going to see it out there.”
The blocking lessons must finally be taking hold because in BGSU’s’ 56-44 Mid-American Conference win at Buffalo, the Falcons (3-6 overall, 1-4 MAC) rushed for 221 yards and averaged 8.2 yards per carry.
BGSU redshirt freshman tailback Terion Stewart rushed for a career-high 170 yards and tied his career high with two rushing touchdowns.
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler says the offensive line is showing signs of growing up.
“I think they’re developing and growing. Obviously just like I said, we’re so young. In a regular situation, we would have these guys still playing a little bit and lifting a lot of weights,” Loeffler said.
“What they’ve done in the situation that they were in has been pretty good. We’re playing really hard right now.
“It’s not always pretty but it’s not going to be pretty whenever you have as much youth as we have but I’m really thankful for them. They’ve really done a good job improving.”
In preparing for Wednesday’s matchup with Toledo (4-5, 2-3) at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, the line is going to have to up its game even more, says Loeffler. That means protecting MacDonald.
“This week is no different from Buffalo. We’re going to have to have multiple ways to get rid of the football. We had a good plan versus Buffalo and used every single ounce of it and that helped us against Buffalo,” Loeffler said.
“This team that we’re playing is, I think, the most talented team in the conference. I think they can rush the passer.
“They can cover, they can run and we’re going to have to play our very, very best game, handle the no talent issues, control the rush and find creative ways to get rid of the football.”