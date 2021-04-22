Pittsburgh Pirates (8-10, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-11, fourth in the AL Central)
Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-2, 8.74 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (0-3, 5.52 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -121, Pirates +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
The Tigers are 4-4 on their home turf. Detroit is slugging .374 as a unit. Wilson Ramos leads the club with a .614 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and six home runs.
The Pirates have gone 4-7 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .370 this season. Colin Moran leads the team with a mark of .562.
The Tigers won the last meeting 5-2. Spencer Turnbull earned his first victory and Niko Goodrum went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Miguel Yajure took his first loss for Pittsburgh.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ramos leads the Tigers with six home runs and is batting .246.
Moran leads the Pirates with nine extra base hits and is slugging .562.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by four runs
Pirates: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).
Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.