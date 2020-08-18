The Friday night lights will be on this fall in Wood County.
All Ohio high school sports can go forward this year, with an option for some fall sports like football to be delayed until the spring if schools wish, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.
“Our order provides best guidance to play sports as safely as can be played in the era of COVID-19,” DeWine said.
Matt Kregel, Perrysburg High School head football coach, said his players have put in so much work that a cancellation of the season would have been devastating.
“I think the biggest worry all along was that we could go to all this work and have him (DeWine) yank the rug out from under us like Michigan (high schools) did,” Kregel said. “Knowing that we have put all this time and work in and we are actually on track to play and that feels good.
“Now we can get down to the business of just working on football.”
The plan is to play six games, then the tournament, and a possible seventh game, so the NLL will play each opponent.
“I think the (athletic directors) did a great job of coming up with the base case plan,” Kregel said. “The way it was set up before with your non-league games, you didn’t know if you were going to basically play week to week. I think this gives you a chance to play six weeks in a row and then kind of see where things fall.”
Head coach Craig Rutherford and the Eastwood Eagles football team were excited to hear of the announcement that football would be going along as planned in Ohio — not only because they will get the chance to play but because of how hard they have worked to keep their players safe.
“We’re excited that they are going to give us the chance to play. We are optimistic that we are doing things the right way. I think that in every community a positive test here and there is inevitable, but what I hope people see is that we are doing things really well and that when that happens it doesn’t cause a huge spread because we have changed the way that we practice,” Rutherford said.
He stressed the balance between making sure that his players were ready to play but also that they were kept safe as well.
“We want to minimize the risk for our guys and we want to put them in a good situation on Friday nights, but we also want to keep them safe. So we are happy that they are giving us the chance to play because we have been practicing for a long time,” he said.
As for what his message to the team is going to be, he knows that his players are going to be ready to play come the first game.
“They were ready for this moment and they are going to be excited to finally go and play somebody else. As coaches with this group I really don’t think we will have to say much to them. They have done a great job to this point but I think they will be happy to get out there and play somebody else,” he said.
Rutherford knows how important the support is going to be for his kids as well and is going to be working to make the community proud like they would in any other season.
“Friday night football is a special thing and one of the things that make it special is the support of the community. We know that there is going to be a lot less people in the crowd this year but that doesn’t mean that we value their support any less so we want to go out there and make the community and the school proud and to be able to do that at least in front of at least a few people is going to mean a lot to our guys,” Rutherford said.
For head coach Josh Andrews and the Lake Flyers football team, the news that they would get to play this fall came as a relief.
But as happy as they are to be able to play, Andrews wants his players and coaches to make sure they are still focused on being safe in the pandemic.
“We are semi-reluctant also, this is the first hurdle — we needed to make sure that we had high school sports is a go, but then we also just need to stay diligent with keeping ourselves safe and healthy and not putting ourselves in the position to get shut down,” he said.
But now that the Flyers are certain that they will get the chance to have a season, they are going to make sure that they are ready to play, and the student-athletes are itching to play someone other than their own team, Andrews said.
“When we talked daily it was one of those things where everyone wanted to look at the future and what are we going to do there well. At that point we knew that we had football that day so we stacked one day on another day and now we are ready and confident to take it to the next level. We will be out on the practice field getting after it, just ready to prepare and excited to hit another colored jersey,” Andrews said.
Playing in front of some fans is something that will at least keep some of the aura around Friday night football alive, he said.
“It one of those things where football isn’t just a football team experience, it is Friday night band, it’s the parents, it’s the community. So to at least be able to have some of that there, to keep it I guess semi-normal as possible, is great,” he said.
Andrews is most excited in particular for the parents of seniors that will get to see their kids on the football field one last time.
“I know I talked to several parents through the weeks and I’m just really really excited for especially the senior parents to be able to see them one more time, even if it is just one more game, seven games, however many games that we get in,” he said.
The governor’s order prohibits spectators at events other than family members or individuals close to the athlete, with final decisions on those people left up to schools.
The governor hinted last week that sports will go ahead with limited attendance and many decisions left up to parents, schools and local health departments.
High school sports’ oversight body, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, also suggested last week that sports will go on.
DeWine’s decision comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over spreading the coronavirus.
Ohio’s largest district, Columbus, halted school sports and extracurricular activities as of Friday, citing the advice of local health officials and concerns about the continued spread of the coronavirus in the area.
Other districts, such as Upper Arlington in suburban Columbus, are allowing students in contact sports such as football to work out in small groups or “pods.”
Dozens of states nationwide have delayed fall sports, and at least 15 won’t play high school football this autumn, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
(Staff writers Jack Carle and Shayne Nissen contributed to this story. This story will be updated.)