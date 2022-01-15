When Bowling Green and Toledo met Saturday, it brought out the biggest crowd of the year at the Stroh Center.
Despite a global pandemic, 3,336 came to check out the 177th meeting between the two programs, won by Toledo 91-78.
“It feels great to have this crowd back and have people back in the building and be able to cheer on the teams,” BGSU coach Michael Huger said.
“Toledo and BG is always a great rivalry and it’s always great to have this type of atmosphere. Too bad we couldn’t come out on the other end, but you’ve got to love the atmosphere. I love the way we showed up and cheered on our team.”
BGSU 6-6 graduate student forward Trey Diggs added, “It was great to have everybody back. We haven’t had everybody back since my junior year about two years ago.
“It was a great feeling to hear everybody screaming. I mean, I was trying to talk to (junior guard) Isaac (Elsasser) on the court and I could not hear him. That’s what we want,” Diggs continued.
“Obviously, we wanted it to turn out different so that it would be loud when we were finishing out the game, but this is how it falls into place sometimes.”
The Falcons entered Saturday’s game having won three of the last four meetings over the course of the Battle of I-75 men’s basketball rivalry, including last year by a score of 88-81.
Last year, Toledo captured its ninth Mid-American Conference regular season title in program history and registered its fifth 20-win season in the last eight years, despite the loss to BGSU.
BGSU still holds a record of 50-30 when the series is played in Bowling Green.
This year, however, the Falcons were playing without six players, including three that were not in the building. That included one starter, 6-9 junior forward Joe Reece, who was out of the lineup.
“We definitely made adjustments in practice on Thursday and one day to prepare for Toledo and all of the things that they do. It is always difficult,” Huger said.
“We did a fair job. We hung tough in the first half, and it is a game of two halves, and we didn’t do what we needed to do in the second half in order to win the game.”
There was even consideration of postponing the game, like so many that have been postponed this season because of COVID protocols.
“It was under consideration. You could always tweak the situation and do what you needed to do. I felt we had enough guys to play,” Huger said.
“This is why we built this team to be able to go out and compete. I thought we did a really good job. We just didn’t have enough to sustain a lasting difference is what it was, but I thought we did a good job of competing.”
It did not help BGSU that 6-foot-7 sophomore Cam Young was injured early in the Toledo game and did not return.
“He’s OK for now,” Huger said. “We can always reevaluate and tomorrow we will find out more about what is going on with our guys.”
Huger said every player on his roster got into the game and made contributions.
“That’s what you look for. You look for those guys to step up and help one other and hold each other accountable,” Huger said.
“We did a great job of that. We literally ran out of gas. It is what it is, and you have to move on to the next one.”
Diggs thought some guys may have been pressing too hard trying to fill roles.
“I’m sure guys felt pressured to take advantage of the opportunity, but we have all got to have the next guy up mentality. One goes down, you have to be ready no matter what,” Diggs said.
“Isaac Elsasser came in and hasn’t played in the MAC conference yet, and he gave us great minutes. That is just how it must be no matter who goes down. Next guy up.
“People stepped up who haven’t played before. People came in and gave us good minutes,” Diggs continued.
“Cam Young and Isaac Elsasser came in and gave us great minutes and we have to go back to the drawing board and get ready for NIU and try to bounce back.”
The Toledo was the first of four games BGSU plays in eight days. Next up is a trip to Northern Illinois on Tuesday.
“The games are coming too fast,” Huger said. “Northern Illinois could care less about what just happened.
“We have to go up to Northern Illinois, we have to regroup, hopefully we’ll be back at full strength and if we are, we’ll go back and compete. If we’re not, then we’ll go with the guys who are able to compete.
“Every game is different. Other teams play a different style than Toledo. We’ll have a different matchup and a different everything to what we do, so we’ve just got to out and compete one day at a time.”