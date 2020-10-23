Parma Heights Holy Name scored the only touchdown of the second half on the way to a 24-21 victory over Bowling Green in a Division III playoff game Friday.
The eventual game-winning touchdown was a 1-yard run by Jayvon Williams with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter. Jonathon Stanisio kicked the extra point to give the Green Wave the 24-21 lead.
“Ultimately I am incredibly disappointed. That was high level football on both sides of the ball,” said BG head coach Dirk Conner. “I am impressed with everything that they (Holy Name) did. It was a constant chess match and a physical battle.
“When a game matters that much and it’s two so evenly matched teams you are going to have those momentum shifts,” he added.
BG senior quarterback Eli Brown said he “definitely had a lot of emotions with the great season that we had to come to an end like this with such a close game.
“It definitely hurts, but it just shows you how much hard work and dedication all these guys have put in throughout the years that they have been here. Definitely the seniors and definitely the underclassmen, they wanted it as bad as us,” Brown continued.
The Green Wave was able to effectively run the ball.
“We were unable to stop that when we needed to and were unable to continue establishing ours when we needed to,” Conner said about the running game.
Holy Name opened the scoring with a 23-yard field goal after BG’s defense had held six yards from the end zone. The field goal by Stanisio came with 3:18 left in the first half.
The Bobcats quickly responded with Brown rolling down the left sideline going 49 yards for a touchdown. Ethan Warner kicked the PAT for 7-3 lead with 2:27 left in the quarter.
Less than four minutes later, the Green Wave scored on a 51-yard run by Williams. On the play before the touchdown, Williams had hit Colin Phillips with a 20-yard gain and the Green Wave recovered a fumble to keep the ball. With the PAT it was 10-7.
The Green Wave used eight plays on their next possession going 85 yards for a touchdown. The big play was a 56-yard pass from Williams to Kriztion Sanchez. Sanchez scored on a 5-yard run and Stanisio kicked the PAT to give Holy Name a 17-7 lead with 7:25 remaining in the first half.
Bowling Green then moved 75 yards on nine plays to pull within 17-14 with 3:14 left in the half. Ryan Jackson scored on a 5-yard run and Warner kicked the PAT. Cayden Seither had a 43-yard run to move the ball to the 9-yard line.
Two plays later Holy Name lost a fumble with BG’s Brandon Tucker making the recovery.
Brown then rolled out to the left and found Seither wide-open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. Warner’s PAT gave the Bobcats a 21-17 lead with 2:04 left in the first half.
“I thought our kids did a nice job riding that wave and trying to be steady,” Conner said. “These are the type that you lose sleep for weeks and you think about 100 different things that you would have done different."
In the third quarter on the six-play drive for the eventual winning touchdowns, Williams carried the ball three times for 59 yards, including a 39-yard gain and had a completed pass to Sanchez for 8-yards.
The Bobcats had two possessions after Williams’ score. BG moved the ball down to the 13-yard line, but a fumble was recovered by Holy Name’s Braeden Kaminsky with 10:03 left in the final quarter.
Bowling Green’s Mason West made a big stop on a fourth down Green Wave play with 3:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats then turned the ball over on downs with 1:58 left in the game.
“I think they (Holy Name) just made a couple of adjustments. … It’s one of those things they were a little bit better than us,” Brown said. “It’s just one that we would love to have back.”
“I am less disappointed in the loss as I am just hurting that I don’t get to continue to be with these kids on playoff Friday nights,” Conner said. “I’ll battle with these guys any day of the week.”
Brown finished with 12 carries for 64 yards and has 1,031 rushing yards this season. He was also 6-of-12 passing for 79 yards.
“I can tell you right now that he would give up every single yard of that up for us to be playing next week (in the playoffs),” Conner said about Brown.
Seither carried the ball 23 times for 120 yards and had one reception for 21 yards. Jackson had three receptions for 43 yards.
The Bobcats, 6-2, close out their season with a Northern Lakes League game at Southview next Friday.
PARMA HEIGHTS HOLY NAME, 27
BOWLING GREEN, 21
Parma Heights Holy Name 10 7 7 0 -- 24
Bowling Green 7 14 0 0 -- 21
PHHN – Stanisio, 23 field goal
BG – Brown, 49 run (Warner kick)
PHHN – Williams, 51 run (Stanisio kick)
PHHN – Sanchez, 5 run (Stanisio kick)
BG – Jackson, 5 run (Warner kick)
BG – Seither, 5 pass from Brown (Warner kick)
PHHN – Williams, 1 run (Stanisio kick)