Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 4 Woodmore 3, from Thursday.
Lake goal scorers Aidan Wamer, Kaiden Reed, Ryan Taylor and OG. Lake assists Kaiden Reed and Aidan Wamer. Luke Heebsh had 10 saves for Lake.
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball hosted Genoa on Thursday.
Lake V won: 25-11, 25-10, 25-15
Lake varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 10 kills and 4 aces and Ella Vorst with 9 kills and 3 aces.
Lake is 8-0 in the league and 13-1 overall.
Lake JV won: 25-4, 25-11
The team hosts Whitmer on Monday.
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood - 5 Genoa - 0, from Thursday.
Goals:
JR - Aubrey Haas - 2
JR - Kendall Gedert - 1
SO - Hannah Montag - 1
JR - Kenna Souder - 1 (PK)
Assists:
JR - Kenna Souder - 2
SO - Hannah Montag - 1
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
GK Saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 2
Overall record: 10-1
NBC record: 6-0
Lake HS girls soccer
Lake 1, Woodmore 2, from Thursday.
BGHS girls golf
The team won a tri-match on Thursday against Otsego and Eastwood at Bowling Green Country Club.
Bowling Green - 195
Jai-Lin Castro 47
Katelyn Halleck 49
Natalie Hollands 49
Mady Cleland 50
Otsego - 209
Elizabeth Jackson 47
Summer Lehnten 53
Summer Berry 54
Evelyn Hartman 55
Eastwood - 218
Reegan Sheets 51
Hannah Lang 51
Mariah Hahn 55
Evie Hall 61
Emma Finley 61
Ella Speck 61
Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls won against Rossford on Thursday with a score of 7-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Robin Nigh play goal the first half with 2 saves and Chesney Kuron played goal with 4 saves resulting in a shut-out. Goals scored for Otsego by Kamryn Hollar (3), Rylee Hollar, Lauren Hilesheim, Emma Downs and Savannah Hernandez.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost to Rossford with a score of 7-1 on Thursday. The match was played at Rossford High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 15 saves and 7 goals against. Hudson Thomas had the only Otsego goal.
BGHS volleyball
The team took on Northview on Thursday.
Varsity fell 3-0: 13-25, 21-25, 17-25
Francesca Meek- 20 digs, 2 assists
Kaylee Ashman- 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 11 digs, 15 assists
Sophie Twigg- 7 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs
JV won 2-1: 25-21, 22-25, 26-24
Kora Rollins- 15 kills, 2 blocks, 2 block assists, 1 ace, 2 digs
Abigail Slembarski- 6 kills, 2 blocks, 18 digs, 28 assists
Macyn Dean-Scheele- 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 11 digs
Freshman won 2-0: 25-19, 25-22
Avery Martin- 10 digs, 4 assists
Allison Fry- 3 kills, 3 digs
Chloe Hotz- 3 kills
