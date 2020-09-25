Lake HS boys soccer

Lake 4 Woodmore 3, from Thursday.

Lake goal scorers Aidan Wamer, Kaiden Reed, Ryan Taylor and OG. Lake assists Kaiden Reed and Aidan Wamer. Luke Heebsh had 10 saves for Lake.

Lake HS volleyball

Lake volleyball hosted Genoa on Thursday.

Lake V won: 25-11, 25-10, 25-15

Lake varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 10 kills and 4 aces and Ella Vorst with 9 kills and 3 aces.

Lake is 8-0 in the league and 13-1 overall.

Lake JV won: 25-4, 25-11

The team hosts Whitmer on Monday.

Eastwood HS girls soccer

Eastwood - 5 Genoa - 0, from Thursday.

Goals:

JR - Aubrey Haas - 2

JR - Kendall Gedert - 1

SO - Hannah Montag - 1

JR - Kenna Souder - 1 (PK)

Assists:

JR - Kenna Souder - 2

SO - Hannah Montag - 1

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1

GK Saves:

SR - Jaylee Souder - 2

Overall record: 10-1

NBC record: 6-0

Lake HS girls soccer

Lake 1, Woodmore 2, from Thursday.

BGHS girls golf

The team won a tri-match on Thursday against Otsego and Eastwood at Bowling Green Country Club.

Bowling Green - 195

Jai-Lin Castro 47

Katelyn Halleck 49

Natalie Hollands 49

Mady Cleland 50

Otsego - 209

Elizabeth Jackson 47

Summer Lehnten 53

Summer Berry 54

Evelyn Hartman 55

Eastwood - 218

Reegan Sheets 51

Hannah Lang 51

Mariah Hahn 55

Evie Hall 61

Emma Finley 61

Ella Speck 61

Lake HS boys soccer 

Lake 4 Woodmore 3, from Thursday. 

Lake goal scorers Aidan Wamer, Kaiden Reed, Ryan Taylor and OG. Lake assists Kaiden Reed and Aidan Wamer. Luke Heebsh had 10 saves for Lake. 

Lake HS volleyball 

Lake volleyball hosted Genoa on Thursday. 

Lake V won: 25-11, 25-10, 25-15 

Lake varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 10 kills and 4 aces and Ella Vorst with 9 kills and 3 aces. 

Lake is 8-0 in the league and 13-1 overall. 

Lake JV won: 25-4, 25-11 

The team hosts Whitmer on Monday. 

Eastwood HS girls soccer 

Eastwood - 5 Genoa - 0, from Thursday. 

Goals: 

JR - Aubrey Haas - 2 

JR - Kendall Gedert - 1 

SO - Hannah Montag - 1 

JR - Kenna Souder - 1 (PK) 

Assists: 

JR - Kenna Souder - 2 

SO - Hannah Montag - 1 

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1 

GK Saves: 

SR - Jaylee Souder - 2 

Overall record: 10-1 

NBC record: 6-0 

Lake HS girls soccer 

Lake 1, Woodmore 2, from Thursday. 

BGHS girls golf 

The team won a tri-match on Thursday against Otsego and Eastwood at Bowling Green Country Club. 

Bowling Green - 195 

Jai-Lin Castro 47 

Katelyn Halleck 49 

Natalie Hollands 49 

Mady Cleland 50 

Otsego - 209 

Elizabeth Jackson 47 

Summer Lehnten 53 

Summer Berry 54 

Evelyn Hartman 55 

Eastwood - 218 

Reegan Sheets 51 

Hannah Lang 51 

Mariah Hahn 55 

Evie Hall 61 

Emma Finley 61 

Ella Speck 61 

Otsego HS girls soccer 

The girls won against Rossford on Thursday with a score of 7-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Robin Nigh play goal the first half with 2 saves and Chesney Kuron played goal with 4 saves resulting in a shut-out. Goals scored for Otsego by Kamryn Hollar (3), Rylee Hollar, Lauren Hilesheim, Emma Downs and Savannah Hernandez. 

Otsego HS boys soccer 

The boys lost to Rossford with a score of 7-1 on Thursday. The match was played at Rossford High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 15 saves and 7 goals against. Hudson Thomas had the only Otsego goal. 

BGHS volleyball 

The team took on Northview on Thursday. 

Varsity fell 3-0: 13-25, 21-25, 17-25 

Francesca Meek- 20 digs, 2 assists 

Kaylee Ashman- 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 11 digs, 15 assists 

Sophie Twigg- 7 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs 

JV won 2-1: 25-21, 22-25, 26-24 

Kora Rollins- 15 kills, 2 blocks, 2 block assists, 1 ace, 2 digs 

Abigail Slembarski- 6 kills, 2 blocks, 18 digs, 28 assists 

Macyn Dean-Scheele- 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 11 digs 

Freshman won 2-0: 25-19, 25-22 

Avery Martin- 10 digs, 4 assists 

Allison Fry- 3 kills, 3 digs 

Chloe Hotz- 3 kills 

Otsego HS girls soccer 

The girls won against Rossford on Thursday with a score of 7-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Robin Nigh play goal the first half with 2 saves and Chesney Kuron played goal with 4 saves resulting in a shut-out. Goals scored for Otsego by Kamryn Hollar (3), Rylee Hollar, Lauren Hilesheim, Emma Downs and Savannah Hernandez. 

Otsego HS boys soccer 

The boys lost to Rossford with a score of 7-1 on Thursday. The match was played at Rossford High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 15 saves and 7 goals against. Hudson Thomas had the only Otsego goal. 

BGHS volleyball 

The team took on Northview on Thursday. 

Varsity fell 3-0: 13-25, 21-25, 17-25 

Francesca Meek- 20 digs, 2 assists 

Kaylee Ashman- 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 11 digs, 15 assists 

Sophie Twigg- 7 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs 

JV won 2-1: 25-21, 22-25, 26-24 

Kora Rollins- 15 kills, 2 blocks, 2 block assists, 1 ace, 2 digs 

Abigail Slembarski- 6 kills, 2 blocks, 18 digs, 28 assists 

Macyn Dean-Scheele- 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 11 digs 

Freshman won 2-0: 25-19, 25-22 

Avery Martin- 10 digs, 4 assists 

Allison Fry- 3 kills, 3 digs 

Chloe Hotz- 3 kills 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags