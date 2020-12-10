After a series split in a home-and-home series with Mercyhurst, BGSU hockey will head into another home-and-home series with Ferris State on Friday and Saturday.
This will be the first series played against a WCHA opponent this season, but the games will not go toward the WCHA standings. This will be counted as a non-conference series. Even though it won’t count in the WCHA standings, head coach Ty Eigner sees it as a valuable experience for his team.
“This is an opportunity to play Ferris State who we know, they happen to be our first series in WCHA league play so getting the opportunity to play them in a non-conference series is a big deal because we know they are a team that we have a long history with,” he said.
The series comes off the heels of a 3-1 away win over Mercyhurst on Sunday, after which Tim Theochardis and Cameron Wright were named players of the week in the WCHA.
Ferris State is looking for a redemption this year after a 7-26-2 record last season. This series will be their first of the season while Bowling Green comes in with a 4-1-0 record.
“They (Ferris State) are very similar to Mercyhurst. Ferris State didn’t have the kind of year that they normally do last year so we are anticipating them to be much improved and ready to go,” Eigner said.
Coming into the game the Falcons have 21 goals with five coming off the power play. That is an 18% conversion rate.
The offense is led by a talented group of seniors including Brandon Kruse, who is a Las Vegas Golden Knights prospect.
Through five games played ,senior forward Wright leads the team in points with seven after three goals and four assists. Right behind him with five points are six players, including three seniors in Max Johnson, Connor Ford and Kruse, juniors Will Cullen and Taylor Schneider, and sophomore T.J. Lloyd.
In goal the Falcons have been rotating two talented goalies in their senior Eric Dop and sophomore Zack Rose.
Rose has played in four games while Dop has played in three. Dop has given up six goals while Rose has given up two. Dop has more saves, 57 goals to Rose’s three.
The Falcons have come out very successful through their first five games, and with a very experienced team they will be looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after making it in 2018.
But even with the successful start, Eigner continues to stress to his team about how lucky they are to be able to play hockey this year.
“I don’t want to minimize this series versus any other one but anytime we play it is a big deal because you don’t know when the next one is going to be. So having an opportunity to play a home and home series with Ferris State is great for our guys,” Eigner said.