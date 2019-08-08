University of Idaho announces first female athletic director - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

University of Idaho announces first female athletic director

Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:35 pm

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho has announced its first female athletic director.

The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that Terry Gawlik will take over Sept. 1 as the first woman to hold the position in the school's history.

Calendar

