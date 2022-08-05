Browns Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

 Nick Cammett

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The NFL Players Association has filed a brief replying to the league's appeal in Deshaun Watson's discipline case.

Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey now has the necessary paperwork to issue a ruling.

