FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) throws a pass in the first quarter of the team' NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. Patterson has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Agent Bryan Ehrlich confirmed the deal Sunday, May 3, 2020. Patterson started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons after transferring from Mississippi.