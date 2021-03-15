The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will be on the road Tuesday for a mid-week matchup in the Battle of I-75.
The match will be split up into a home-and-home with the series shifting to the Stroh Center on March 23.
As for the first meeting, it is set for a 5 p.m. start and will be available to stream on ESPN platforms. The Falcons will enter the contest with a MAC-best 15-0 record while the opposition has a 3-10 standing.
Claiming another pair of sweeps last week against Eastern Michigan, the Falcons will enter tonight’s match on the brink of history once again. With a 15-0 record, this edition of the BGSU volleyball program has tied what is believed to be the best start in the history of BGSU athletics, matching the 15-0 start by the 1964 men’s tennis team.
If the Falcons can capture another win, they would set a new record while also closing in on the program record for most consecutive wins.
Toledo enters the first match of the home-and-home series with a 3-10 record. The last win for the Rockets was a 3-0 result against Eastern Michigan with the other two being a 3-0 final against Northern Illinois followed by a five-set match with Ball State. With their last win being against EMU, they will enter the match against the Falcons riding a three-match losing streak, dropping one to Miami in three sets followed by a four-setter and then a five-setter against Central Michigan, all in the past week.
BGSU’s Katie Kidwell has the chance to move up the all-time lists once again for her career total blocks and career block assists marks. Kidwell will enter this week with 460 career total blocks, needing six to tie Lisa Berardinelli for fifth all-time and seven to pass her on the list. As for career block assists, Kidwell currently has 397 and will need to reach 414 to claim second on the all-time list. Currently, second is occupied by both Lori Kemerer and Lisa Mika who each have 413. So far this season, Kidwell has 50 total blocks with 46 of them being block assists, leaving four as solos.