PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood’s 42-14 victory over visiting Lake Friday seemed much closer than the score indicated. The Flyers made it look that they might have the Eagles’ number early in the game.
At Eastwood’s soon to be named Freedom Field at Jerry Rutherford Stadium, Lake junior quarterback Joe Clay slung a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Keagon Henry, bringing the Flyers to within a touchdown, 21-14, with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Eastwood junior Case Boos found a seam along the right sideline and scored on an 89-yard return, putting the Eagles back up by two scores, 28-14.
There was a change in strategy on which direction Boos was to go, and it paid off.
“Originally, we were supposed to take it to the left if they kicked it over there,” Boos said. “But my coach told me to take it field (right) side and we got a good double team block, and I just took it to the house.”
Eastwood junior running back Bryce Koprowski-Kistner broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown run with 8:02 remaining, putting the Eagles up by three scores.
Senior quarterback Lake Boos connected with senior tight end Andrew Arntson on a 13-yard TD pass in the final two minutes to give Eastwood a four-TD win.
Koprowski-Kistner ran for 108 yards on 22 carries and scored three TDs, including on runs of four yards and two yards in the first half, both the result of sustained drives.
Eastwood’s three-headed backfield, the Boos brothers and Koprowski-Kistner, found Lake’s defensive line was up the challenge early on.
“Their big boys at the beginning, we couldn’t really move them or anything and we had to start throwing the ball a little bit, and in the second half we came out with some fire,” Case Boos said.
“Bryce is a great runner, and our backfield is really good. We are really versatile, and we’ve got a lot of talent back there and any one of us can break a long one like that, and he had a big night himself.”
Koprowski-Kistner was fighting for tough yards early, but eventually big plays in the second half paid off for the Eagles.
“Those big plays certainly make a difference for us. We’re happy grinding out three or four yards at a time but it’s a lot easier to put the ball in the end zone when you can pick up big chunks like that,” Rutherford said.
Lake Boos completed 6-of-7 passes for 159 yards, and his only incompletion was a drop by one of his receivers.
On Eastwood’s first second half possession, he threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior split end Dylan Hoffman to put the Eagles up, 21-7.
Lake southpaw quarterback Joe Clay showed off his ability to sling the ball, too, taking over for senior Sam Scifers, who transferred from Otsego and played five games until his eligibility ran out.
Clay completed 8-of-15 passes for 115 yards and he ran the ball 20 times for 74 yards, including runs of 17, 17, 11 and 10 yards in the first half.
On the game’s opening possession, the Flyers moved the ball 26 yards and got two first downs until punting. Eastwood responded with a Koprowski-Kistner TD after a 12-play, 94-yard drive.
However, on Lake’s next possession, Clay marched the Flyers 64 yards in 11 plays, and the Lake QB scored the tying touchdown from 1-yard out with 10:33 remaining in the first half.
Eastwood’s defense stepped up when it had to, shutting out the Flyers for the final 16 minutes, although Lake continued to have some success moving the ball behind a big offensive line.
“We’re not the biggest guys but we’ll feel like we play hard though,” Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said. “Our guys like to hit. If we keep hitting good things will happen and I think we saw a little bit of that tonight.”
Lake coach Josh Andrews was not going to be satisfied with anything less than a win.
“We pride ourselves in playing fast, physical football and I thought we did that at times. We had too many mistakes and we left some points out there on missing throws,” Andrews said. “You credit them. They are a good football team, and they get after you on the offensive side and defensive side of the ball.
“I’m proud of the kids but at the end of the day we have to get back to work and we have to get better for next week.”
Eastwood, ranked ninth in the Associated Press Division V poll, stayed unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference while Lake fell to 2-4 and 1-2.
“They are a lot better than what their record says. They are 2-4, but they are better than that,” Case Boos said.
Rutherford added, “We thought they were a pretty good team all along so nothing they did surprised us. They are a strong team with a lot of good athletes, and we knew that this was going to be a close game.
“We’re proud of the way our guys responded. It’s been a little while since we’ve been in a game that tight. It was good to see the way our guys handled that.”