TOLEDO — Perrysburg’s underclassmen got thrown into the fire against unbeaten Central Catholic Wednesday at the Sullivan Center.
The Yellow Jackets fell, 36-31, but gave the 8-0 Irish one of the closest games they have faced this season. Perrysburg falls to 5-5.
Perrysburg started two freshmen, one sophomore, one junior and one senior, but you would never have known it battling a team that is in first place in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.
“We wanted to grind all the way to the end,” Perrysburg coach Todd Sims said. “Whatever happens, happens, but when you grind good things will happen if you give the effort and we definitely gave the effort.”
It did not help Perrysburg that Central opened a 9-0 lead three minutes into the game, and from that point on the Yellow Jackets outscored the Irish but never get the lead.
Perrysburg’s lone senior starter, guard Katie Sims, hit four three-point shots to score a team-high 17 points.
“She played really well,” coach Sims said. “She had some big shots for us. Our senior class is awesome. They all get along really well, and we definitely need her to keep stepping up when it is her chance to play.”
The Jackets trailed 31-19 early in the fourth quarter, but Sims scored nine points to help her team get back to within two possessions, 34-28, with 1:47 remaining.
Perrysburg had several looks at three-point shots in the final minute and a half, but could not get anything to fall, except a trey with 2.1 seconds left by freshman guard Chloe Kilbride.
“We had our chances, too,” coach Sims said. “You know, we had a couple shots, and missed a couple shots at the end that could have cut it to three, but I like the effort.”
The Yellow Jackets shot just 30% (11-for-37) from the field, but that includes multiple shots that were blocked.
Perrysburg was 4-for-6 from the line, and after committing five turnovers in the first quarter, finished with 11.
Central was led by senior forward Brinn Hunt, who had 12 points and two steals. The Irish shot 33% (13 for 40) from the field, 4-for-8 from the line and had 10 turnovers.
Central coach Ericka Haney acknowledged that Perrysburg’s defense gave the Irish fits. Central had just four second half field goals, and three were three-pointers.
“Tonight, we didn’t have a great shooting night, but we did a pretty good job of our inside-outside,” Haney said. “It was a really low scoring game. Perrysburg is a really good team.
“It was just one of those slow games that we just kind of had to keep our strategy, getting the ball inside, trying to draw fouls when we could.”
For the Irish, sophomore forward Brooklyn Vaughn had six points and six rebounds, junior guard Mary Ellis scored six points and 6-0 senior Jenn Pryer had five points.
Central sophomore guard Emily Baer scored three points and sophomore guard Corniya Clay and 6-3 senior post Annabelle Gogol scored two points each. Clay, despite standing 5-3, had six rebounds.
For Perrysburg, Kilbride and freshman guard Ayla Turk scored five points each and junior forward Megan Gibbs and senior forward Hannah Jaco scored two points each.
Perrysburg outrebounded Central, 31-28, as Gibbs had a team-high eight caroms, 6-2 sophomore center Wrigley Takats grabbed seven boards and Katie Sims had six rebounds.