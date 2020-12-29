The No. 7 Bowling Green State University hockey team overcame a 1-0 deficit entering the third period to best Robert Morris in a 2-1 final Tuesday afternoon at the Slater Family Ice Arena.
“You win nine out of 10, I don’t care where you’re playing, you’re doing a pretty good job,” said head coach Ty Eigner. “We’ve got to keep banking wins.”
In the second period Robert Morris scored the first goal of the game, coming from Grant Hebert with assists from Brendon Michaelian and Justin Addamo.
The Falcons fought back with the game-tying goal from Connor Ford, coming just 36 seconds into the third period. The goal came on the power play for Ford, his second power play goal of the season. Will Cullen and Brandon Kruse logged the assists on the score.
Less than three minutes later Bowling Green claimed the lead with the game-winning goal from Will Cullen, his second point of the game, scoring with both teams playing 4-on-4. The assists on the score came from Justin Wells and Alex Barber.
In goal for the Falcons, Zack Rose logged 30 saves and improved to 4-1-0 on the season.
With the win, the Falcons are now 9-1 with a six-game winning streak while also being 17-1-2 over their last 20 games dating back to last season. The start to the 2020-21 campaign is the fourth best in program history and the current win-streak is tied for the second longest active streak in the country.
“Today’s win certainly wasn’t our best effort. You have to give Robert Morris a bunch of credit for that. They played really hard and executed a really good game plan,” Eigner said. ”We got ourselves going there in the last 20 minutes and were able to find a way, which is what we asked the guys to do.”
Scoring the first goal, Connor Ford logged career point 97, needing just three more to become the program’s 75th 100-point scorer. Max Johnson reached the mark earlier this season while Brandon Kruse did so last year.
With a goal and an assist in the contest, Will Cullen logged his second multiple-point game of the season. The game-winning goal was also his first of the season and fourth of his career.
Registering an assist on Ford’s goal, Brandon Kruse is now up to 119 career points, tying Brian McKee for 54th all-time in program history. He’s also up to 88 career assists as he pursues 100 career assists.
Once again, Rose registered a season high, and a near career high, for saves in a game with 30. Rose has yet to allow more than two goals in a game this year and has allowed just one in each of his last two starts.
As a program, Bowling Green has now tallied 995 wins, needing just five more to reach the millennial mark of 1,000 wins in program history.
BG will begin conference play this weekend holding a 9-1 record, standing as the fourth best start in program history.
The Falcons will be taking on Ferris State on Saturday and Sunday in Big Rapids, Michigan, with both games set for 3:07 p.m. start times. The meeting between Bowling Green and Ferris State will be the second after the Falcons swept the Bulldogs in a non-conference series earlier this season.