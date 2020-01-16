Two BGSU soccer players go pro

A pair of former Bowling Green State University soccer players entered the professional ranks on Thursday.
Chelsee Washington, a standout on the Falcons’ women’s soccer team, became the first player in program history to be drafted on Thursday.
File. Bowling Green’s Chelsee Washington (7), and Ball State’s Lauren Roll (middle) and Shelby Kean jump for control of the ball during the Mid-American Conference championship match.
Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:15 pm
A pair of former Bowling Green State University soccer players entered the professional ranks on Thursday.
Chelsee Washington, a standout on the Falcons’ women’s soccer team, became the first player in program history to be drafted on Thursday.
Posted in Sports, BGSU Sports on Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:15 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]