CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference announced that 12 members of the Bowling Green State University football team have been named to the 2020 Academic All-MAC Team.
Seniors James Carolan, Presley Motes, Matt Naranjo and Nate Needham were honored, as well as juniors Derek Downs, Matt McDonald and Jordan Murphy. Sophomores Darren Anders, Jake Rogers and Cameron Stage qualified for the award as did redshirt freshmen Brock Horne and PaSean Wimberly.
In order to qualify for Academic All-MAC, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and participate in at least 50% of the team’s contests.
Academic All-MAC
Darren Anders, Soph., 3.627, Pre-Exercise Science
James Carolan, Sr., 3.310, Sport Management
Derek Downs, RS Jr., 3.603, Sport Management
Brock Horne, RS Fr., 3.808, Construction Management
Matt McDonald, RS Jr., 3.204, Individualized Studies
Presley Motes, RS Sr., 3.823, Master’s in Business Administration
Jordan Murphy, RS Jr., 3.565, Construction Management and Technology
Matt Naranjo, RS Sr., 3.477, Aviation Studies
Nate Needham, RS Sr., 3.440, Aviation Studies
Jake Rogers, Soph., 3.500, Business Administration
Cameron Stage, RS Soph., 3.341, Sport Management
PaSean Wimberly, RS Fr., 3.225, Architecture