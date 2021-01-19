CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference announced that 12 members of the Bowling Green State University football team have been named to the 2020 Academic All-MAC Team.

Seniors James Carolan, Presley Motes, Matt Naranjo and Nate Needham were honored, as well as juniors Derek Downs, Matt McDonald and Jordan Murphy. Sophomores Darren Anders, Jake Rogers and Cameron Stage qualified for the award as did redshirt freshmen Brock Horne and PaSean Wimberly.

In order to qualify for Academic All-MAC, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and participate in at least 50% of the team’s contests.

Academic All-MAC

Darren Anders, Soph., 3.627, Pre-Exercise Science

James Carolan, Sr., 3.310, Sport Management

Derek Downs, RS Jr., 3.603, Sport Management

Brock Horne, RS Fr., 3.808, Construction Management

Matt McDonald, RS Jr., 3.204, Individualized Studies

Presley Motes, RS Sr., 3.823, Master’s in Business Administration

Jordan Murphy, RS Jr., 3.565, Construction Management and Technology

Matt Naranjo, RS Sr., 3.477, Aviation Studies

Nate Needham, RS Sr., 3.440, Aviation Studies

Jake Rogers, Soph., 3.500, Business Administration

Cameron Stage, RS Soph., 3.341, Sport Management

PaSean Wimberly, RS Fr., 3.225, Architecture

0
0
0
0
0