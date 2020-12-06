Bowling Green men’s basketball team rallied to make a 72-72 tie with 2:51 remaining in regulation Sunday evening against Buffalo.
In the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams, the question was which team would be able to close things out to secure the win.
That answer was simple – Justin Turner.
Turner was the difference maker on offense as the Falcons scored 14 points in the late going, on the way to an 86-78 victory.
“I thought it was an extremely well-played game,” BG head coach Michael Huger said. “I thought both teams played hard. Buffalo was tough as nails. They do what they do and they do it well.
“I thought our guys stood up to the challenge and we were able to fight from start to finish. We were able to close it out down the stretch.”
With 2:09 remaining, Turner scored 13 of BG’s last 14 points to hold off the Bulls. Turner was 8-of-8 on the free-throw line along with a 3-pointer and a 2-point hoop in the lane.
For the game Turner scored 33 points, including 15-of-15 from the free-throw line.
“I think it’s huge especially this early,” Turner said about an early season win over Buffalo. “They are a good team. They are going to come out tough and they are one of the fastest playing teams in the country.
“To get a win like this is something we can definitely build on. To know that to reach our goal ,which is championship, we have to keep getting better every day,” he continued. “There is some stuff that we made a big stride on today and I am glad we did.”
In the first half, Buffalo (1-2) held a 17-10 lead, but the Falcons tied it at 20. BG was ahead 34-28 late in the half on a three from Trey Diggs. Buffalo’s Ronaldo Segu then scored the final four points of the half and the Falcons took a 34-32 lead into the locker room.
The game was close for most of the second half, until Turner and the Falcons pulled away for the win.
“I think that it proves we can rely on our defense to get stops to kind of get our offense going and get us in transition,” Turner said. “It just shows when we play with max effort and max energy that stuff will come to (us).”
Late in the game Huger used freshman Josiah Fulcher to defend Segu and Fulcher was up to the task while adding three rebounds.
“He is one of our best on-board defenders,” Huger said about Fulcher. “I know he can rebound so he did a good job.”
In addition to Turner’s 33 points, Kaden Metheny scored 11 points and Diggs came off the bench for 10 points, in another double-digit effort.
“The way we fought and the way we competed was definitely MAC intensity,” Huger said. “With the 300 fans we had in here it was just fun to be a part of it. And the atmosphere was really good for on guys on the court.
“You could really see how hard they wanted the game and how hard Buffalo wanted the game. But only one team can win at the end.”
NOTES: Buffalo scored 44 of its points in the paint … Three Buffalo players combined for 64 points – Jayvon Graves with 23, Segu with 22 and Jeenathan Williams with 19 … The Falcons were 31-of-40 on free throws … BG’s Daeqwon Plowden was the leading rebounder in the game with 10, including seven defensive rebounds … Bowling Green (4-1) how hosts Wright State on Dec. 13 with a noon start.
BGSU 86, BUFFALO 78
BUFFALO
Graves, 7-2-3—23; Segu, 7-1-5—22; Williams, 6-1-4—19; Fagan, 1-2—4; Bertram, 0-3—3; Hardnett, 2-1—5; Nickelberry, 1-0—2; Robinson, 0-0—0; Bivens, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 24-4-18—78.
BGSU
J. Turner, 3-4-15—33; Fields, 2-1-2—9; Metheny, 3-1-2—11; Plowden, 1-1-3—8; Swingle, 3-2—8; Washington, 0-0—0; Diggs, 1-1-2—10; Fulcher 0-0—0; Young, 1-4—6; Ziegler, 0-1—1; Elsasser, 0-0—0; C. Turner, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 14-9-3186