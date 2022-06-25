Bowling Green State University gymnastics coach Kerrie Turner has named Rebekah Hill to her staff as a graduate assistant coach. Hill comes to BGSU after spending four years at Oregon State, the last three as a volunteer assistant coach.
“I am thrilled Rebekah will be joining our program,” Turner said. “She has had an incredible opportunity to learn as a volunteer coach at Oregon State and under legendary coaches, Tanya and Michael Chaplin. I have no doubt she will continue to grow as a coach at BGSU and bring new ideas to our program. Rebekah has a clear talent for building relationships with student-athletes and I am excited for our team to work with her. Her background in dance and choreography will certainly make an immediate impact on our floor exercise line up this season.”
While at Oregon State, Hill primarily assisted with balance beam and dance on the floor exercise
Growing up around dance her entire life, she has been trained in styles ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop and modern dance.
She is also an instructor of ballet, hip-hop and contemporary dance, and choreographs the competition team at Legacy Ballet. Hill coached gymnastics for two years at Oregon State Gymnastics Academy, coaching optional level gymnasts with competitors qualifying to Region 2 Championships and was responsible for choreographing their floor routines. She has also choreographed routines for multiple club gyms in the state.
A native of Albany, Oregon, Bekah graduated from Oregon State in 2020 with a degree in psychology with a focus in sports psychology and mental health.
Hill’s official start date is Aug. 1, and she will be studying in the College Student Personnel program.