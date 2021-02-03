It was a bittersweet night Wednesday for Justin Turner in his fifth year as a member of the Bowling Green men’s basketball team.
Turner put his name into the transfer portal after last season to look into moving on to another school to finish his college career.
Instead of leaving Bowling Green, Turner decided to stay a Falcon.
At the Stroh Center Wednesday in a 76-70 loss to Western Michigan, Turner became BG’s career leading scorer passing Anthony Stacey who scored 1,938 points during his career. Stacey was at the game.
Turner passed Stacey with 13:57 left in the first half on a 3-pointer from the left corner. Turner finished with 25 points and now has 1,959 points.
“For ‘Juice’ to be the all-time leading scorer that’s a big deal. It’s great individually, but sad for the team when something like happens and you don’t win the game. It kind of takes away from the joy of celebrating,” BG head coach Michael Huger said.
And while Turner set the scoring record, the Falcons are now 10-8 overall and 6-6 in the Mid-American Conference after a very good start to the season.
“It’s the same as any other loss. It’s hard to celebrate to be happy for an individual accolades when we didn’t get the job done on a win,” Turner said. “That’s pretty much the emotion after every loss.”
When Turner was getting closer to passing Stacey, it was being talked about before and after every game.
“I’m glad it won’t be brought up anymore, by the coaches and the fans and things like that,” Turner said about the scoring total.
Stacey was as assistant in the program for Turner’s first four years with the Falcons.
“Every time that I hang out with Coach Stacy, that will be the time that reflects with it and tell him that I am finally one up on up on him or something. All the trash talk he gave to me, maybe I have something to give back to him in the future,” Turner said with a laugh.