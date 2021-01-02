DeKALB, Ill. – After a sluggish first half, Bowling Green men’s basketball team outscored Northern Illinois, 45-24 in the second half on the way to a 68-42 victory Saturday.
The Falcons are now 7-2 overall and 3-0 in the Mid-American Conference. NIU falls to 1-7, 0-3.
The two teams combined for only 41 points in the first 20 minutes with Bowling Green holding a 23-18 lead at the break.
“They did a good job of containing us and playing really hard and we missed some easy shots,” BG head coach Michael Huger said about the Huskies in the first half. “We played at their pace and when you play at their pace, you give them the opportunity to stay in the game and make it a game.”
Good offense and outstanding defense in the second half resulted in the 26-point victory. The Falcons shot 60% in the second half, making 18-of-30 field goal attempts. BG upped the tempo in the second half, played better defense and rebounded better.
“Once we were able to do that, we were able to play at our pace and we were able to score,” Huger said about the second half success. “It was a really good job by our defense.”
Justin Turner had a twisted ankle in the first half, but came back and played in the second, finishing with a game-high 20 points for the Falcons.
“It was definitely scary at the beginning. I didn’t know if it was his knee. I didn’t see the play. I just saw him go down,” Huger said about Turner. “I think he stepped on one of the referee’s foot and went down.
“He was able to come back and play. The biggest thing he was trying to prove that ‘Hey I should be out here.’ He wanted to show that he was ready and that he could play and he was healthy and ready to go,” Huger added.
Daeqwon Plowden added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons while Trey Diggs scored 11 points off the bench and Caleb Fields finished with 10 points.
For the Huskies. Darius Beane scored 13 points and Tyler Cochran added 11 points and seven rebounds.
NOTES: It’s just the fifth time in the last 20 seasons that Bowling Green has started a 3-0 MAC season … Next up for the Falcons is Tuesday’s game at 6 p.m. in the Stroh Center against Central Michigan, which was picked by many to win the MAC title … With his 20 points Turner now has 1,784 career points and with six more points he will pass Antonio Daniels into fourth place on the all-time scoring list … Against NIU the Falcons scored 38 points in the paint, had 12 second chance points, 19 fast-break sports and 24 points off the bench.
BGSU 68, NIU 42
BGSU
Plowden, 3-1-3—12; J. Turner, 7-2-0—20; Field, 4-2—10; Metheny, 1-0—2 ;Swingle, 0-0—0; Diggs, 1—3-0—11; Washington, 0-0—0; Fulcher, 3-0—6; Young, 2-1—5; C. Turner, 1-0—2; Elsasser, 0-0—0; Watson, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 22-6-6—68.
NIU
Scott, 0-2—2; Makoui, 1-0—2; Hankerson, 2-0—4; Cochran, 4-1-0—11; Beane, 4-1-2—13; Kueth, 2-0—4; Thornton, 2-0—4; Okanu, 0-0—0; Crump, 1-0—2; Lee, 0-0—0; Filippone, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 16-2-4—42.
