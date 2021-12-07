Bowling Green State University 6-foot-7 forward Chandler Turner hit a baseline 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining to propel the Falcons to a 73-72 victory over Oakland at the Stroh Center Tuesday.
“I always tell myself to stay ready, stay ready, because you never know when the ball is coming,” Turner said. “I work on that shot all the time, and when I caught it, it was like the same thing, like the gym was empty. I let it fly and it went in. All my mechanics — I made sure I had everything on that shot.”
Turner came off the bench to score a career high 23 points with eight rebounds, making 7-of-9 field goals, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Not all his points were scored from the perimeter, either. When Turner had the opportunity, he found his way to the rim.
“It was just one of those nights,” Turner said. “The ball kept coming, and (I thought) ‘Oh, I can make a move,’ and I just attacked and trusted my skills and it just worked.”
Coach Michael Huger said Turner has been putting in the effort between games and now it is paying off.
“Chandler has been practicing extremely well. He has been earning his minutes. He’s been playing well in games leading up to this,” Huger said. “We were missing some guys today, so he knew he was going to play extra today, and he performed. He not only performed at the offensive end, but at the defensive end he was great.
“He got stops, got some big rebounds down the stretch and was poised down the stretch. He had four great days of practice, so you want a guy like that to succeed and do well and I was so happy for him that he did well today, and he basically led us to victory tonight.”
BGSU 6-3 sophomore guard Josiah Fulcher had the dish that resulted in Turner’s game-winner, but the battle was not over yet. Turner’s shot gave the Falcons a 73-70 lead and at least two possessions remained.
In the final half-minute, Oakland junior guard Jalen Moore hit both ends of a one-and-one to close the gap to two, 73-72, and the Golden Grizzlies had a shot at winning the game at the buzzer.
BGSU 6-6 fifth year forward Daeqwon Plowden deflected Moore’s inbounds pass from under the Golden Grizzlies’ own basket with 1.8 seconds remaining, leaving .9 seconds.
On the Grizzlies’ second chance, freshman forward Trey Townsend took the inbounds pass in the paint, had a good look at a game-winning bunny, and sent it over the basket at the buzzer.
“Everything was in slow motion to me. When he caught it all he had to do was lay it up,” Turner said. “That was the basketball gods right there and I’m just happy we got that.”
Huger credited Plowden’s deflection for forcing Townsend to hurry his shot.
“We were fortunate enough that he missed the lay-up, but the play before that was a big play. Daeqwon got the deflection, that caused it to take some time off the clock,” Huger continued.
“Point-nine (seconds) is not a lot of time. You can catch and shoot, but he had that in the back of his head, like ‘Hey, I’ve got to get this up real quick’ and that’s where the overshot came in.
“You know, we’re fortunate. You want to be fortunate when you are playing. It’s not always about the skill and the technique, it’s about being fortunate as well, and we were.”
In a game that was tied nine times and saw 12 lead changes, the Falcons held on to get their third straight win and improve their mark to 5-4.
Oakland, which defeated Oklahoma State earlier this season, fell to 7-3.
“It’s a big win for us — winning at home against a really good team and get some momentum going into MAC play. That is important, especially in this league,” Turner said.
Plowden finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and he blocked two shots and 6-9 junior forward Joe Reece had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Fulcher had eight points, six rebounds and five assists for the Falcons, 6-3 sophomore guard Brenton Mills scored six and 6-9 senior forward Matiss Kulackovskis contributed five points and five rebounds.
Trey Diggs, a 6-6 graduate student, added four points, five rebounds and two assists, and 6-4 junior guard Isaac Elsasser, a Bowling Green native, added two points.
The game saw a combined 35 turnovers, including 22 by the Falcons. The Falcons outrebounded the Grizzlies 48-35.
Turner was part of a BGSU bench that outscored Oakland’s bench, 38-9, as BGSU was without three injured players. Starting sophomore guard Kaden Matheny had to leave the game after limping off the floor.
BGSUI was 26 for 63 (41%) from the field, 9 for 24 (38%) from beyond the 3-point arc and made 12 of 16 free throws (75%).
Oakland was 25 for 69 (36%) from the field, 9 for 32 (28%) in treys and 13 for 17 (76%) from the charity stripe.
For the Grizzlies, coached by BGSU alum Greg Kampe, graduate forward Jamal Cain, matched his season average, scoring 21 points with nine rebounds and three steals.
Moore had 18 points, seven assists and six steals and freshman guard Micah Parrish had a double-double 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Early in the game, it looked as if Oakland was going to have their way, taking a 14-5 after six minutes of play.
However, Turner scored seven straight points, including a trey, two free throws and a transition layup, to put the Falcons ahead 22-17 with 9:10 remaining in the first half. Turner said it started with the defense.
“It was just stops on defense — coach harps on that non-stop. It’s an everyday thing,” Turner said. “We just came and said we have to get a stop before the lead gets too long. We just came in with energy, talked, rebounded, and the shots started to fall.”