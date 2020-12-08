Justin Turner, a fifth-year senior guard on the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team, was named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Turner has earned the honor eight times in his Bowling Green career.
Turner led Bowling Green to a 3-0 week by averaging 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He shot 47.9% (23-of-48) from the floor while going 27-of-28 (96.4%) from the free throw line.
The Detroit native opened the week with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting in an overtime win at Appalachian State. A few days later, in a win over Purdue Northwest, Turner finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers.
He closed the week with the seventh 30-plus point game of his career. In a MAC-opening win over Buffalo on Sunday, Turner scored a Stroh Center career high of 33 points. He scored 13 of BGSU’s last 14 points to guide the Falcons to an 86-78 victory.
Turner surpassed the 1,700-point milestone in Bowling Green’s win over Buffalo. He’s scored 1,712 points in his career, which ranks seventh all-time at BGSU. Turner needs just 227 points to break the school record.
Following the 3-0 week, the graduate student climbed past Clinton Venable (17.1 PPG/1990-91) on Bowling Green’s all-time career scoring average list. Turner now ranks ninth all-time in the category with a 17.3 scoring average over 99 career games.
Bowling Green is 4-1 on the season and hosts Wright State at the Stroh Center at noon on Sunday. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Bowling Green has racked up a record of 31-4 at the Stroh Center. That record is good enough for a conference-leading .886 winning percentage. The 31 wins are more than any other MAC school over that time frame.