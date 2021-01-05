Bowling Green’s men’s basketball team just keeps on rolling.
The Falcons scored over 80 points for the eighth time in 10 games this season posting a 90-69 victory over Central Michigan in a Mid-American Conference game Tuesday at the Stroh Center.
With the win, Bowling Green is 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the MAC, winning seven of the games with over 80 points. CMU is now 5-5, 1-2.
“The guys did a really good job of sharing the ball, not turning it over, finding the right people and hitting the open man. I was very happy with the way we played,” BG head coach Michel Huger said. “Decision making was the key. … We did a really good job of attacking the zone and finding the open man. We were able to make shots.”
It was another special night for BG’s Justin Turner, a fifth-year senior, who led all scorers with 17 points.
Turner moved into fourth place on the all-time scoring list passing Antonio Daniels’ 1,789 points with 2:49 remaining in the first half. Turner drove into the lane and his jumper moved him past Daniels.
After the game Daniels was in a video on a big screen to honor Turner.
“That was a nice tribute to ‘Juice’ (Turner),’’’ Huger said. “I thank ‘Tone’ (Daniels) for doing that, he’s a great guy. He has been involved in the program since I came back. He has been asking questions every day about what is going on and wanting all the information about the guys. I was happy he was able to do that for ‘Juice.’’’
In all, six Falcons scored in double figures. In addition to Turner’s 17 points, Caleb Fields scored 13 points, Cam Young came off the bench to score 12 points, Josiah Fulcher added 11 points off the bench while Daeqwon Plowden and Kaden Metheny each scored 10 points.
The Falcons scored first on a 3-pointer from Fields, and they never looked back. CMU was able to pull within 24-22 with 7:30 remaining in the first half.
With Young scoring eight points, including a dunk, BG then took a 46-36 lead at the half.
The onslaught continued in the second half with BG building a 61-41 lead with 13:59 remaining on a Plowden layup.
BG was up 84-59 with 5:23 left on a Fulcher basket in the paint and then the final margin was 21 points.
“We stayed hungry. Normally when we get big leads it’s a dog fight at the end,” Huger said. “I am pleased that we were able to finish a game and add on to the lead.”
NOTES: Bowling Green travels to Central Michigan Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. start … The next home game is Jan. 12 against Ball State at 7 p.m. … It was the 100th career start for Turner … In addition to his 17 points, Turner also had a game-high seven assists … Next up on the scoring list is Howard Komives who scored 1,834 career points … Turner is at 1,801 points … BG had the lead for 39:11 of the 40-minute game … The Falcons scored 24 points from turnovers, 48 points in the paint, 21 fast-break points, 34 points off the bench and 12 second chance points … Four of CMU’s starters were junior college transfers, including Meikkel Murray who led the Chippewas with 16 points … Murray played at Coffeyville CC.
BGSU 90, CMU 69
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Broadway, 5-1-0—13; Lane, 3-1-1—10, Murray, 8-2—16; Beachler, 0-2-0—6; Muhammad, 0-0—0; Huffman, 5-1-0—13; Bissainthe, 1-0—2; Mitchell, 0-0—0; Hodgson, 1-1-0—5; Weekly-McDaniels, 2-0—4; Jergens, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 24-6-3—69.
BGSU
J. Turner, 7-3—17; Fields, 2-3-0—13; Metheny, 2-2-0—10; Plowden, 5-0—10; Swingle, 3-0—6; Washington, 1-0—2; Diggs, 3-1-0—9; Fulcher, 2-1-4—11; Young, 4-1-1—12; C. Turner, 0-0—0; Elsasser, 0-0—0; Watson, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 29-8-8—90.