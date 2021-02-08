Justin Turner has been named one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award.
Turner, a guard on the Bowling Green State University basketball team, has completed his undergraduate degree and is in the process of earning a second degree.
Turner is a post-baccalaureate student and is currently majoring in popular culture. In his most-recent completed semester (fall 2020), Turner posted a 3.33 GPA. In the spring of 2020, Turner graduated from BGSU with a Bachelors of Education in Individualized Studies. Turner wrapped up his undergraduate coursework with a spring 2020 GPA of 3.18.
Turner is described by his teammates and coaches as a “better person than player.” He is a three-year captain and has been making a positive impact on the program since his true freshman season.
Turner decided to return to BGSU this year after being ranked the No. 2 immediately-eligible transfer in all of college basketball by ESPN this past off-season.
He has become a regular at the Junior Falcons kid’s camp each summer, serving as a coach and camp counselor throughout the summer weeks. Within these camps, Turner has served as a role model and created lasting relationships that have translated to the youngsters coming to Turner’s home games at BGSU.
He has made several appearances in Bowling Green city schools over his collegiate career, spending time in the classroom and eating lunch with the students.
Turner returned for his senior season 344 points shy of becoming Bowling Green State’s all-time leading scorer and now holds the record with over 1,900 career points as of Feb. 3. Turner is on track to become one of just 17 players in the MAC to score 2,000 points. Scoring in double figures every game so far this season and leading the conference in total points, Turner is averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.
Turner was named to both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 All-MAC First Team, becoming the first Falcon since 1999 and 2000 to do so. Turner was also awarded with All-NABC First Team honors, becoming the first player in program history to record the honor multiple times. Last season, Turner averaged 18.8 points, 2.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. Starting 25 games, Turner led the Bowling Green State team in scoring for the third-straight year, also ranking third in assists and rebounds.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
The men’s and women’s candidates will be narrowed to two fields of 10 finalists in late February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will then select one male candidate and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition.