The Mid-American Conference has announced its 2022 Women’s Tennis All-MAC Teams and Specialty Awards, with two players from Bowling Green State University earning recognition.
Junior Ioanna Tsadari has been named to the All-MAC First Team and sophomore Selina Karg has been named to the All-MAC Second Team.
Tsadari, a junior from Athens, Greece, earned a team-best 6-4 singles record in MAC play and ranked second on the team with 25 wins during the 2021-22 season. She started the conference campaign by winning five of six singles matches, including the No. 1 match in Bowling Green’s triumph over Northern Illinois (March 20). The junior played at No. 1 or No. 2 for all spring singles and doubles matches, totaling 14 victories.
Tsadari claimed a share of the Singles Crown at the Pam Whitehead Invitational on Sept. 18, then won her first-round matches in singles and doubles (paired with Hannah Neuman) at the ITA Midwest Regionals. The Athens, Greece native tied for the team lead in total singles wins with 16.
Karg, a sophomore from Augsburg, Germany, finished the spring season with a 23-18 overall record (12-9 in singles, 11-9 in doubles). She closed the non-conference schedule with seven consecutive wins, the first being a No. 2 singles win against Cleveland State that started a comeback win for the Falcons. Karg won a team-best ten matches in MAC play, with five in singles and five in doubles.
Karg played at No. 1 or No. 2 for all singles matches. Her first singles win of the conference schedule clinched a MAC-opener win for BGSU over NIU (March 20), and she was named MAC Singles Player of the Week on March 24. She paired with fellow sophomore Hannah Neuman for doubles matches, winning five consecutive MAC contests and earning MAC Doubles Team of the Week on April 6.
This is the first time the Falcons have had multiple All-MAC selections since 2017-18 when Paula Comella and Polina Radeva were named All-MAC First Team. The last time Bowling Green was represented on the First and Second Teams was 2013-14 when Nikki Chiricosta (First Team) and Emily Reuland (Second Team) were honored. Chiricosta was also named MAC Player of the Year.
Karg and Tsadari were the only members of the Falcons to participate in all 21 spring matches, with Karg being the only player to appear in all singles and doubles matches. The Falcons were one of five MAC teams with multiple honorees and one of three teams to have a selection on both teams. The full list of All-MAC selections and specialty award winners can be found below.