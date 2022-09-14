Angles Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Suarez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout's streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record, and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Trout went 0 for 3 with three routine flyballs and a walk. The three-time AL MVP was chasing the mark of eight straight games with a home run, set by Pittsburgh's Dale Long in 1956 and matched by Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

0
0
0
0
0