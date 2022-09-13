APTOPIX Angles Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, is restrained while arguing with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 5-4. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Monday night.

Trout's 35th homer of the season came in the fifth inning. The three-time AL MVP connected off Konnor Pilkington for a two-run, 422-foot drive to dead center at Progressive Field.

