SYLVANIA — Findlay junior forward Ethan Lammers scored the winning goal with 1:04 remaining as Findlay topped Bowling Green, 4-3, at Tam-O-Shanter Saturday.
Sophomore defenseman Nate Reigle, who got the assist, stole the puck at center ice and sent a 20-foot shot in that ricocheted off BG senior goaltender Gavin Sudlow’s pads.
Lammers was in the perfect spot for the rebound and score, just the way the Trojans drew it up.
Findlay’s gameplan was to score off rebounded shots, a compliment to Sudlow’s ability at minding the net — the only way to beat him was to distract him and to do it quickly.
Despite 23 saves by Sudlow, that play proved to be the difference.
“Hats off to their goaltender but we thought if we shot low, we could get some rebounds and fortunately we got the winner there,” Findlay coach Ben Patey said.
BG coach Connor Rogowski added, “We knew that it was game that was going to come down to a last-period goal, it was going to come down to probably the last shift and that is what it did.”
BG sees its season end in the district semifinals at 23-11-1, despite outshooting the Trojans, 30-27.
“We unfortunately did not come out on top, but I thought we played a great game,” Rogowski said.
“We did everything we had to do to be there at the end. It is unfortunate and it just did not go our way today. One bounce one way and that was the difference.”
Eight BG seniors have seen this program go from non-existent in 2018 to being a contender again in the Northwest Hockey Conference’s top division and across the state.
“I told the seniors, ‘When we came in here two years ago, I don’t think anybody knew what to expect,’” Rogowski said.
“I think we were the only ones who knew that we could get this program to where we wanted it to be, and we brought BG hockey back on the map.
“That’s what they did — they put it back on the map and in state contention. No matter of the ending here, they should be proud of that. I’m extremely proud of them and I just thank them,” Rogowski added.
The Trojans (20-8-4), ranked 10th in the final state coaches’ poll, advance to take on No. 3 Toledo St. Francis (25-9-1) in the district final at Tam-O-Shanter Friday at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the state final four.
Patey says the Bobcats did everything they could to prevent the Trojans from advancing.
“They make us earn it,” Patey said. “I have nothing but respect for every single player and their coaching staff.
“When they make us earn it, it makes it even that much more special because it is a well-earned victory.”
BG senior forward Shane Cassin led his team with two goals, including the only first-period goal on assists from sophomore defenseman Braden Loomis and senior forward Nick Powers.
The power play goal came nearly at the mid-point of the opening period, with 7:57 left to play. But it would be a back-and-forth game from that point on.
Findlay senior forward Michael Armstrong scored, assisted by senior forward Ryker Featheringham and defenseman Jason Yammine just 1:58 into the second period to tie the game at 1-1.
One minute and one second later, Cassin countered on a 15-foot shot and score, assisted by senior forward Luke Johnson and junior defenseman Easton Shick on a 3-on-2 counter, putting the Bobcats up 2-1.
BG senior forward Brayden Clauson could have put BG up two goals with a steal at the Trojans’ blue line.
Clauson had a one-on-one with Findlay senior goalie Cody Misna that was just as good as a penalty shot, but Misna got the stop. Misna finished with 27 saves.
Armstrong got his second goal on a 20-foot slapshot that caught the left corner of the net with 2:52 remaining, tying the game at two goals apiece.
After the Trojans committed an icing violation, Armstrong, Featheringham and senior defenseman A.J. Savage gathered the puck off the faceoff in their own defensive zone.
The trio bearing down on Sudlow, Armstrong scored assisted by Featherington and Savage.
Junior forward Mason Greenawalt put the Trojans ahead for the first time, 3-2, assisted by Yammine, two minutes and 23 seconds into the third period.
Clauson sent a shot into the upper right corner of the net, assisted by Shick, to tie the score at three goals apiece with 7:30 remaining, which proved to be the Bobcats’ final score this season.