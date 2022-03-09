CLEVELAND – Three members of the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team were recognized on Tuesday as the All-Mid-American Conference Team was announced.
Senior Kadie Hempfling was named to the all-league third team, while sophomore Nyla Hampton and Amy Velasco earned MAC All-Defensive and MAC All-Freshman Team honors, respectively.
Hempfling earns All-MAC Third-Team honors for the second consecutive season, while Hampton is a repeat selection to the MAC All-Defensive Team. Hampton is the only player in program history to be named to the league’s all-defensive squad, which has existed since 2015-16.
Hempfling, a native of Ottawa (Ottawa-Glandorf High School), has started all 29 games this season, and leads the team in scoring. She is averaging 11.6 points per game, and also paces the Falcons in field-goal percentage (49.2%) while ranking third in rebounding (4.8 rpg) and fourth in both assists (1.7 apg) and steals (0.9 spg). She had 12.1 ppg in MAC games only, and ranked among the league’s top-25 players in scoring, free-throw percentage, three-pointers made per game and three-point field-goal percentage in conference contests. Hempfling is the only player in BGSU history with over 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists in her career. She is tied for fifth in school history in games started (118) while ranking sixth in assists (410), 10th in rebounds (760), tied for 14th in three-pointers made (123) and 23rd in scoring (1,154).
Hampton, a native of Huber Heights (Wayne High School), has played in 28 of BG’s 29 games, starting all 28. She has averaged 9.0 points and 2.8 assists to rank among the team leaders, and leads the Falcons – and the MAC – with a total of 78 steals on the year. she is 18th in the nation in total steals, and her average of 2.79 per contest places her third in the league and 16th in the country. Hampton, who was named to the MAC’s All-Freshman Team as well as the league’s All-Defensive Team a year ago, has 134 career steals in 52 games, an average of 2.57 per game. She is on pace to set the BGSU career records in both categories. Her total of 78 steals in 2021-22 ranks her fourth on the BGSU single-season list, while her average of 2.79 per contest places her fifth on that school seasonal chart.
Velasco, from Centerville (Centerville High School), has played in 28 games and has started 26 games, including all 20 MAC contests. She is averaging 10.5 ppg to rank third on the team, and is also third on the squad in assists, with 2.79 per contest. Velasco leads the Falcons in free throws made (63) and attempted (85) and is shooting 74.1% from the stripe. In MAC games only, she had 11.6 points and 3.0 assists per game, and ranked 22nd in the league in scoring and 17th or higher in five other categories, including assists, steals, assist/turnover ratio, FT percentage and three-point FG percentage. Overall, she is second on the team with 15 double-digit scoring games this season.
The Falcons are 15-14 overall, and BGSU finished 10-10 in MAC regular-season play. The Falcons, the MAC Tournament’s number-six seed, will face third-seeded Akron tonight in quarterfinal-round action at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.